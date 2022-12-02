Denver officer shot in neck by handcuffed suspect, internal affairs to review for policy violations

Read full article on original website
rockydailynews.com
Denver Weather: Seasonal temps with mountain snow
DENVER (KDVR) — We are in for a calmer weekend after a windy cold front pushed through Colorado on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a light breeze, 5 – 15mph. For the high country, thats where its still a bit gusty, from...
rockydailynews.com
The 1975, iZCALLi and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
$34.95-$40 This jangle-pop grunge-punk group formed in 1986 and grew in popularity after releasing a blistering cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson.” Garage punks Bass Drum of Death and alternative-rock group On Being an Angel open the show. Tuesday, December 6, 7 p.m. Summit Music…. Chris...
rockydailynews.com
Denver weather: Mountain snow chances through Wednesday
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather stays dry through the weekend before slight rain and snow chances move in for the work week. Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies across the Front Range with low temperatures around 25 degrees. Snow showers continue in the mountains with another 1...
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Buffaloes Football: Photos: Deion Sanders arrives in Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A “Welcome to Boulder Coach Prime” sign now lights up the endzone at Folsom Field. A new era of Colorado Buffaloes football has begun. Deion Sanders was officially named the new head coach for CU on Saturday night. The 55-year-old becomes the 28th...
