Exclusive: Maycee Barber Reacts to Weili Zhang’s Win Over Carla Esparza, Plots Return to Strawweight After Next Fight

Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle
To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
Highlights! Stephen Thompson puts on striking clinic, stops Kevin Holland late | UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage). LIVE! Stream UFC Orlando On ESPN+. EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate...
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Tyson Fury TKO’s Derek Chisora (Video)
Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ended his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora this evening in London. The 34-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had retired from boxing following his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ cited the...
Ex-UFC Champ Frankie Edgar Makes Pro Wrestling Appearance At Charity Event, Slams 2 Opponents
Frankie Edgar showed up and performed at a pro wrestling even in New Jersey. “The Answer” was pleased to have made an appearance in the squared circle. Just weeks after officially notifying the UFC about his retirement, Frankie Edgar stunned a crowd in a pro wrestling charity event in his hometown, New Jersey. The former UFC lightweight champion put on quite a performance in his brief appearance in the squared circle.
Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 223 Bus Attack By Conor McGregor Settled
Conor Mcgregor is finally paying out for his attack on a UFC bus back in 2018. Most MMA fans will remember the crazy circumstances that surrounded the UFC 223 event back in 2018. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. A week out from the event Ferguson pulled out due to injury and was replaced with Max Holloway. The day before the fight, Holloway was medically unable to fight and was replaced by Al Iaquinta. With all this shuffling around it was not even the craziest thing that happened that week.
Video: Watch Stephen Thompson’s face get stitched together after blood-soaked UFC Orlando war
Stephen Thompson will have two new scars on his face as a reminder of the war he fought with Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center. Thompson survived a scary first round to turn the fight in his favor, winning the second, third and fourth rounds on our scorecard. No judges were needed, though, as Holland’s corner threw in the towel in the dying seconds of the fourth round. Their fighter had simply taken too much damage and had no route to victory. It was refreshing to see a mixed martial arts (MMA) team make the call and save their fighter from getting completely knocked out.
Nate Diaz Was Awarded The Key of The City For Stockton, California
Nate Diaz has been awarded a key to the city of Stockton, California. Throughout his legendary UFC career, Diaz has proudly represented his hometown of Stockton, California. At 37, the former UFC lightweight title challenger is reaping the rewards of his hard work and determination. Diaz made an appearance at...
Rafael dos Anjos Ready For Long-Awaited Showdown With Conor McGregor; ‘We Were Supposed to Fight 200 Times Already’
Fresh off his victory at UFC Orlando on Saturday night, Rafael dos Anjos appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ with Ariel Helwani to discuss his callout of Conor McGregor. Coming off an impressive second-round rear-naked choke submission over Bryan Barberena on Saturday night, RDA called out the man himself, Conor McGregor. Flashback to 2016, McGregor and dos Anjos were slated to square off with RDA’s UFC lightweight title on the line. Unfortunately, RDA suffered an injury in training. By the time he was healed and ready to go, McGregor had already moved on to back-to-back meetings with Nate Diaz.
Zhang Weili Doesn’t Feel The Pressure Of Being Champion This Time Around
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is once again the champion but will not let the weight of the belt affect her. Zhang Weili is in familiar territory as the UFC strawweight champion. She defeated Carla Esparza in New York City to be crowned the champion of the UFC 115 pounds division. This is not the first time Zhang has held the title, she was the champion back in 2019, but lost the title after her first defense. Zhang is now looking back at her past mistakes as well as looking toward a bright future as a champion, learning along the way.
Alex Pereira Says He Used To Be An Alcoholic: ‘My Addiction Was Pulling My Career Down’
“Poatan” confessed to drinking even when he was already a kickboxing champion. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is hitting his strides in MMA and could be on the verge of cementing his name in the history books if he ends up fighting and winning the light heavyweight strap as well. However, some may not know, but “Poatan” used to be an alcoholic and everything could’ve changed had he had not stopped drinking.
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to pro wrestling month after release from prison
Former WWE Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez addressed fans at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event at the newly constructed Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, which is Velasquez’s alma mater. He is currently out of prison on $1 million bail. The 40-year...
