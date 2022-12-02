Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation turns 30!
Celebrates with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen”. Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” remarked Marie Stiefel, LRJF President. “Our local and all-volunteer board wanted to bring the community a smile and a chance to enjoy one of Florida’s highest acclaimed authors.”
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million
3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported that they have found the body of Mr. Kelly Granger who was reported missing. Here is the info:. This past Wednesday, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report...
cw34.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
sebastiandaily.com
Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly
William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
cw34.com
Homicide in Gifford, deputies investigating
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is dead in Gifford following an apparent homicide. Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to Orangewood Apartments on the evening of Dec. 3. They received reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies say a victim was found but had...
Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say
Martin County detectives said an "ongoing dispute" between neighbors ended with an elderly couple gunned down over the weekend.
