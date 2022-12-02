Read full article on original website
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Police: 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in arm at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the arm at the Wedgewood Village Apartments early Saturday — this is the third shooting at the complex within a week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Grant Medical Center on a report...
Man on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter near the Ohio State University campus Sunday evening. A 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street and was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley and Steele avenues around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
Groveport Police arrest suspect in grocery thefts
Groveport Police arrested a 32-year-old Lancaster woman in connection to thefts involving the online ordering and delivery of grocery items. According to Groveport Police Detective Josh Gilbert, from August to November the woman – who was working for an online grocery delivery service – allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of grocery goods from several central Ohio Kroger stores.
Food truck owners try to crime-proof their business following another theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Early Friday morning, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a car over and was taking down information when he noticed a pickup truck that drove by him was emitting sparks. The deputy began to follow a truck that was hauling a food cart, that turned...
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
CrimeTracker 10: Grove City neighborhood experiences 4 overnight home break-ins in 3 days
Four times in three days, homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood were broken into during the night. In some cases, the suspects got away with cash and checks.
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
18-year-old suspect turns himself in for fatal South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect in a fatal South Linden shooting. Authorities responded to East 19th and Gladstone avenues around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers […]
Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
