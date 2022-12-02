ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
10TV

Police: 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in arm at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the arm at the Wedgewood Village Apartments early Saturday — this is the third shooting at the complex within a week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Grant Medical Center on a report...
10TV

Man on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter near the Ohio State University campus Sunday evening. A 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street and was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
10TV

Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
cwcolumbus.com

18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
cwcolumbus.com

18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
10TV

1 in critical condition after North Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley and Steele avenues around 11:21 p.m. Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township

Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
columbusmessenger.com

Groveport Police arrest suspect in grocery thefts

Groveport Police arrested a 32-year-old Lancaster woman in connection to thefts involving the online ordering and delivery of grocery items. According to Groveport Police Detective Josh Gilbert, from August to November the woman – who was working for an online grocery delivery service – allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of grocery goods from several central Ohio Kroger stores.
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old suspect turns himself in for fatal South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect in a fatal South Linden shooting. Authorities responded to East 19th and Gladstone avenues around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers […]
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy