brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
brproud.com
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
brproud.com
New Roads kicks off Christmas season with holiday concert
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads has added a pleasant musical twist to a tradition that was temporarily forsaken due to COVID restrictions. The city has returned to its pre-coronavirus custom of celebrating the holiday season as a united community, but this year they’ve done so with an added bonus: a Christmas concert.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
brproud.com
Call Santa Claus with new Santa Hotline in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Santa Hotline offers children and parents the opportunity to call and leave a message for Santa Claus. LUS Fiber announced the new Santa Hotline on Facebook. Children and parents can call (337) 534-GIFT (4438) to hear a message from Santa Claus and to...
brproud.com
Dive team pulls truck out of pond in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck was found in a pond. EBRSO says the truck “went into a pond on Foster Rd. near Celia Ave.”. The EBRSO Dive Team is taking the truck out of the pond.
brproud.com
December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the holiday season marches on, associated events are unfolding across the capital area and surrounding regions. December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day, which, though not a federal public holiday, is observed by some in the U.S. and other countries. According to a holiday...
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries to donate numerous toys, supplies to Salvation Army
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas season, officials across the Bayou State are finding multiple ways to spread holiday cheer. A state agency that is participating in a series of such events is the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF). LDWF says this week it’s planning to...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
WAFB.com
Oysters Marie Laveau
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Laveau was the voodoo queen of Bourbon Street. Legend has it that the pirate Jean Lafitte often met Marie at the Old Absinthe House late in the evening where they enjoyed oysters on the half shell while trading secrets of Barataria Bay. Prep Time:...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
brproud.com
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com
250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.
