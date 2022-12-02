ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
brproud.com

LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
96.5 KVKI

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
brproud.com

New Roads kicks off Christmas season with holiday concert

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads has added a pleasant musical twist to a tradition that was temporarily forsaken due to COVID restrictions. The city has returned to its pre-coronavirus custom of celebrating the holiday season as a united community, but this year they’ve done so with an added bonus: a Christmas concert.
brproud.com

Call Santa Claus with new Santa Hotline in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Santa Hotline offers children and parents the opportunity to call and leave a message for Santa Claus. LUS Fiber announced the new Santa Hotline on Facebook. Children and parents can call (337) 534-GIFT (4438) to hear a message from Santa Claus and to...
brproud.com

Dive team pulls truck out of pond in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck was found in a pond. EBRSO says the truck “went into a pond on Foster Rd. near Celia Ave.”. The EBRSO Dive Team is taking the truck out of the pond.
brproud.com

December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the holiday season marches on, associated events are unfolding across the capital area and surrounding regions. December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day, which, though not a federal public holiday, is observed by some in the U.S. and other countries. According to a holiday...
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
WAFB.com

Oysters Marie Laveau

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Laveau was the voodoo queen of Bourbon Street. Legend has it that the pirate Jean Lafitte often met Marie at the Old Absinthe House late in the evening where they enjoyed oysters on the half shell while trading secrets of Barataria Bay. Prep Time:...
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
brproud.com

Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com

250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.

