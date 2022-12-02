Alex Pereira Puts Takedown Defense on Display in Indigenous Wrestling Contest, Sends Message to Khamzat Chimaev

Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
MMA Fighting
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
wrestlinginc.com
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stephen Thompson puts on striking clinic, stops Kevin Holland late | UFC Orlando
Stephen Thompson looked downright incredible last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., when “Wonderboy” dominated Kevin Holland to the tune of a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage). LIVE! Stream UFC Orlando On ESPN+. EXCITING WELTERWEIGHT TILT! Ultimate...
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
UFC on ESPN 42 results: Sergei Pavlovich blitzes through Tai Tuivasa in under a minute
Sergei Pavlovich had another quick night at the office against a top UFC heavyweight. The heavy-handed Russian emerged as a serious contender to the heavyweight elite by quickly finishing Tai Tuivasa on the main card of UFC on ESPN 42 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The fight was over...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul fires shot at Dana White over UFC betting scandal: ‘Ironic isn’t it’
This growing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal is slowly snowballing into a massive avalanche for the promotion, which only creates larger avenues for haters and naysayers to try to drag the combat organization through the mud. This includes social media star and professional boxer, Jake Paul, who has publicly...
Jewish UFC fighter calls out Kanye West's antisemitism: 'If you've got a problem with my people, come see me, bro'
After a victory at UFC Orlando, Natan Levy told MMA Fighting that Ye should "come see me, bro," if he has a problem with Jewish people.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo date, start time, PPV price, schedule & card for 2022 boxing exhibition
Recently, boxing’s best have competed in exhibition bouts. From Floyd Mayweather to Ricky Hatton, the past has returned from retirement to entertain fans. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will be joining in on the fun. Pacquiao, the former Senator of the Philippines, faces DK Yoo on December 10 from inside...
Ex-UFC Champ Frankie Edgar Makes Pro Wrestling Appearance At Charity Event, Slams 2 Opponents
Frankie Edgar showed up and performed at a pro wrestling even in New Jersey. “The Answer” was pleased to have made an appearance in the squared circle. Just weeks after officially notifying the UFC about his retirement, Frankie Edgar stunned a crowd in a pro wrestling charity event in his hometown, New Jersey. The former UFC lightweight champion put on quite a performance in his brief appearance in the squared circle.
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich banks $50K for stopping Tai Tuivasa
Stephen Thompson turned back the clock last night (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) at UFC Orlando live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to earn a memorable TKO stoppage over Kevin Holland in one of the best welterweight fights in years. In addition to the show-stopping headliner, UFC...
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Spinning Back Clique: James Krause betting scandal, UFC Orlando, Nate Diaz-Jake Paul, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
