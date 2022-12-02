Read full article on original website
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair
Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal
Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal
Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics. After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare. The normally...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Amy Robach 'Went to Mediation' with Andrew Shue and Was 'Waiting' to Announce Their Split: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Robach and Shue were in the process of finalizing a divorce settlement and the pair "had issues" before her romance with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes went public Amy Robach was waiting to announce her split from estranged husband Andrew Shue before her relationship with her GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, was made public. A source tells PEOPLE that the journalist, 49, and Shue, 55, were "about ready to settle their divorce" prior to news breaking about Robach and Holmes' relationship. "They were waiting on [the settlement] to tell people," the...
Andrew Shue Removes All Traces of Amy Robach After Photos of Her Getting Cozy With ‘GMA’ Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes Surface
A subtle hint? Andrew Shue has not publicly addressed wife Amy Robach's scandal with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes — but he seemingly made it clear where he stands. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all his photos with Robach, 49, from his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 30. That same day, news […]
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
‘Really upset’ Matt Lauer ‘withdrawn’ from friends after Katie Couric diss
Former friends of Matt Lauer are seeing less and less of the disgraced newsman. Five years after his ousting from NBC’s “Today” show — as well as the release of former co-host Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There” in 2021 — Lauer, 64, has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” A source told People recently that the embattled talk show host “was really upset” by Couric’s book. “She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust.” The insider added, “His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Joke On Air After News Of Alleged Affair Breaks
On Friday's show, the two seemed to reference the hubbub that started on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photos of them together.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
