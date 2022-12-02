Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
KSLTV
Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program
TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on Friday...
suindependent.com
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
KSLTV
Four injured in head on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on State Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its...
Gephardt Daily
St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
ksl.com
St. George man fired 12 shots into house, killing his landlord, police say
ST. GEORGE — A man who witnesses say fired a dozen rounds from a rifle into a St. George house has been arrested and charged with killing the homeowner. Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday in 5th District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
Interstate 15 ‘shortcut’ in Mesquite not advised, police say
Interstate 15, Mesquite, police, I-15, shortcut
Comments / 0