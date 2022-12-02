ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLTV

Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
KSLTV

Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on Friday...
suindependent.com

Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City

Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
KSLTV

Four injured in head on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on State Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its...
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
ksl.com

St. George man fired 12 shots into house, killing his landlord, police say

ST. GEORGE — A man who witnesses say fired a dozen rounds from a rifle into a St. George house has been arrested and charged with killing the homeowner. Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday in 5th District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

