Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
LeBron James declares Anthony Davis is ‘playing like the MVP of this league’ after latest Lakers performance

The Los Angles Lakers have been on a tear lately, winning eight of their last 10 games, and much of that has to do with the stellar play of big man Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting from the field over his last nine games. He’s arguably the hottest player in the league right now.
