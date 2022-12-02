Read full article on original website
Report: Lakers including future 1st-round pick in a trade ‘ain’t happening’
The Los Angeles Lakers only have a few assets they can work with should they decide to bolster the roster via trade. The most enticing pieces they can offer that aren’t LeBron James and Anthony Davis are likely their first-round picks from 2027 onwards. But it seems like the...
“I often talk about that moment as transformational” — Bob Myers looks back on the risk of trading for Andre Iguodala in 2013
The Golden State Warriors had to give up a lot to acquire Andre Iguodala in 2013, but the gamble paid off.
“Competitiveness on my own part, a love for playing the game, hating losing” — Tim Duncan on his greatness and legacy
In his own words, Timmy explained why he became one of the greatest of all time.
Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
Lakers teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson puts Kobe Bryant ahead of LeBron James in his top 5
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson gave an interesting take about his top five NBA players ever, placing Kobe Bryant over LeBron James. Toscano-Anderson explained that he doesn’t put players that he never saw play in his top five, eliminating Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Bill Russell and others from the conversation.
Draymond Green uses LeBron James’ longevity as key point in G.O.A.T. talk: ‘M.J. took a break…Bron ain’t take no break’
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green even makes a case for him as the greatest of all time over Michael Jordan, as do many others. In a recent episode of “Throwing Bones,”...
LeBron James declares Anthony Davis is ‘playing like the MVP of this league’ after latest Lakers performance
The Los Angles Lakers have been on a tear lately, winning eight of their last 10 games, and much of that has to do with the stellar play of big man Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8 percent shooting from the field over his last nine games. He’s arguably the hottest player in the league right now.
Giannis shows major respect to LeBron after Lakers-Bucks battle: ‘It’s always great playing against the best’
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers earned arguably their biggest win of the 2022-23 NBA season so far on Friday, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to pay some respect following the game. The Lakers beat the Bucks in a 133-129 battle, and Antetokounmpo celebrated “playing against...
