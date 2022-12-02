Read full article on original website
Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash
West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend as 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.
Friends remember woman killed in Provo hit-and-run accident
Friends and colleagues of the Provo woman killed in a hit-and-run accident in Provo shared their memories in tribute days after her shocking death.
kjzz.com
Teen admits to manslaughter in connection to shooting near Hunter High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
2 killed in West Valley City box truck crash
Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.
KSLTV
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE, Utah — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. “I had packages in my mailbox that I’m pretty sure are destroyed,” said Holly Wilson. “I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck happened here?”
KSLTV
School officials and police investigate threat made toward Kearns High
KEARNS, Utah — Granite School District officials reassured parents that a photo post suggesting a threat toward Kearns High School was “unsubstantiated.”. “The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way,” read a Facebook message posted by the district to the Kearns Township Facebook group on Sunday. “Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter.”
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
ksl.com
West Jordan man used ex's phone to lure victim, then shoot at him, police say
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man is accused of using his ex-girlfriend's phone to lure a man to his location and then fire more than a dozen rounds at him, according to prosecutors. Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of...
KSLTV
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
ksl.com
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Students identified in non-credible threat at Kearns High School
Several students have been identified as being involved in what was deemed a non-credible threat targeting Kearns High School.
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony
A freshman at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's fifth-story balcony early Sunday morning.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
