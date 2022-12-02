KEARNS, Utah — Granite School District officials reassured parents that a photo post suggesting a threat toward Kearns High School was “unsubstantiated.”. “The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way,” read a Facebook message posted by the district to the Kearns Township Facebook group on Sunday. “Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter.”

17 HOURS AGO