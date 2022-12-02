ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
kjzz.com

Teen admits to manslaughter in connection to shooting near Hunter High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.
kjzz.com

Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City. Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.
KSLTV

Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE, Utah — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. “I had packages in my mailbox that I’m pretty sure are destroyed,” said Holly Wilson. “I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck happened here?”
KSLTV

School officials and police investigate threat made toward Kearns High

KEARNS, Utah — Granite School District officials reassured parents that a photo post suggesting a threat toward Kearns High School was “unsubstantiated.”. “The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way,” read a Facebook message posted by the district to the Kearns Township Facebook group on Sunday. “Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter.”
Gephardt Daily

Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
KSLTV

Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed

The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
ksl.com

Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder

OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
OutThere Colorado

Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Gephardt Daily

Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...

