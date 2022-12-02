Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Hess: Help in face of climate change
Thank you for illuminating the many challenges facing Colorado’s farmers and ranchers due to our extended drought and warming temperatures. Heather Sackett’s recent article, “Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin,” featured Kremmling rancher Paul Bruchez, who is experimenting with growing sainfoin as a drought-tolerant alternative to water-thirsty alfalfa. Bruchez, concerned about the survival of the agricultural industry, stated, “People just don’t have enough water to irrigate the way they used to irrigate.”
Aspen Times
Neubecker: Miss his steady hand
I was upset to learn of Bob Rankin’s resignation from the Colorado State Senate. I am sure he has his reasons, personal or political. That is really none of my business. But I feel a loss, personally, for our West Slope and for Colorado. Bob was, is, a friend...
Comments / 0