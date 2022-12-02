Thank you for illuminating the many challenges facing Colorado’s farmers and ranchers due to our extended drought and warming temperatures. Heather Sackett’s recent article, “Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin,” featured Kremmling rancher Paul Bruchez, who is experimenting with growing sainfoin as a drought-tolerant alternative to water-thirsty alfalfa. Bruchez, concerned about the survival of the agricultural industry, stated, “People just don’t have enough water to irrigate the way they used to irrigate.”

1 DAY AGO