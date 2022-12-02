ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPLC TV

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
KPLC TV

Cameron Police Jury holding public meeting for 2023 Coastal Master Plan

Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and “Restore the Mississippi River Delta” project will be hosting a community meeting to get public opinions on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan due in January. The community meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KPLC TV

LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
KPLC TV

Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
KPLC TV

Sulphur mobile home catches on fire

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
KPLC TV

McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
KPLC TV

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
KPLC TV

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
GATOR 99.5

Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles

KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
KPLC TV

Authorities using GPS tracker to find stolen truck also find items stolen in burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities used the GPS on a stolen truck to find the truck, and to track it to two burglaries, authorities said. The truck was stolen from a business on Areno Road in Sulphur on Nov. 24, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then used the installed GPS tracker to locate the truck at a residence on Sonny Todd Road.

