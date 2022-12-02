Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
theadvocate.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jury holding public meeting for 2023 Coastal Master Plan
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and “Restore the Mississippi River Delta” project will be hosting a community meeting to get public opinions on the 2023 Coastal Master Plan due in January. The community meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
KPLC TV
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KPLC TV
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
KPLC TV
Sulphur mobile home catches on fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
McNeese art majors showcase work at an art sale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Creativity is such an important skill to have as you enter the workforce. Students showcased their artwork at McNeese where they sold their original artwork. Fully crafted pieces, handmade oil paintings, ceramic pottery, and more were displayed at McNeese State University for their annual holiday art...
KPLC TV
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
KPLC TV
Family of shooting suspect speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
wbrz.com
Staff reports filed in DCFS job satisfaction survey cite 'unrealistic expectations' among other concerns
BATON ROUGE - Amid a slew of child deaths and a radical change in leadership, the newest weekly audits released Monday included discouraging reports of low employee satisfaction at the Department of Children and Family Services. The audit, which was released Friday but embargoed until Monday, included anecdotes and sympathies...
Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles
KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
KPLC TV
Authorities using GPS tracker to find stolen truck also find items stolen in burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities used the GPS on a stolen truck to find the truck, and to track it to two burglaries, authorities said. The truck was stolen from a business on Areno Road in Sulphur on Nov. 24, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities then used the installed GPS tracker to locate the truck at a residence on Sonny Todd Road.
Comments / 0