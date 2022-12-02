Researchers posit that self-driven health care in the UK could improve health outcomes and reduce costs

Read full article on original website
Related
NHS 111 crisis adds pressure to health system as Strep A calls spike
A crisis in NHS 111 has left vulnerable patients unable to the get help they need while staff struggle to cope with the volume of calls – piling pressure on other overstretched areas of the emergency care system.Staff say that as call numbers grow, their jobs have become like “working in a sweatshop”, with targets for the number of calls being put before patient safety.Over the weekend there was a surge in 111 calls in relation to Strep A symptoms following the death of seven children in the UK, staff told The Independent. Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal hidden long-term care cost of raising UK pension age
As the UK Government reviews proposals to raise the SPA, a study led by the ESRC Centre for Society and Mental Health at King's outlines how delaying the state pension age would lead to a reduction in the supply of informal care, particularly from women who traditionally provide the majority of care for their older parents.
MedicalXpress
Report calls for national telehealth guidelines for allied health professions in the NHS
Work led by scientists at Staffordshire University explores the organizational readiness of the 14 allied health professions (AHP) to use telehealth—the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies—to support patient care and public health. It is based on a survey of more than 600 clinicians and managers working...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements, study finds
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing 'Active Landscape' routes in urban areas could help tackle an "inactivity pandemic" and improve health outcomes. Millions of people in the...
MedicalXpress
Legalization of medical marijuana beneficial for cancer patients
Legalization of medical marijuana is associated with a reduction in opioid dispensing and pain-related hospital events among adults receiving treatment for newly diagnosed cancers, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Yuhua Bao, Ph.D., from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Large-scale review of COVID-19 clinical trials highlights multiple disparities
Women were underrepresented in COVID-19 treatment clinical trials, and some racial and ethnic groups were underrepresented in COVID-19 prevention trials, according to a new meta-analysis conducted by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in collaboration with researchers from Beijing and London. The study, published Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine, identified system-wide...
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID pandemic reversed ten years of progress in reducing cardiovascular deaths in US
The COVID-19 pandemic reversed a decade's worth of progress in reducing mortality from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., new research has found. The international research team, including Keele University's Professor Mamas Mamas, studied data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control's (CDC) WONDER database, spanning 21 years between 1999 and 2020.
MedicalXpress
How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
Around half of the world's population are women or people who menstruate—yet the way their body works can be a mystery, even to them. Most women will experience periods roughly every month, many will go through childbirth and those who live into midlife will experience menopause. While menopause is...
MedicalXpress
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
RMT boss Mick Lynch defends extending Christmas strike plans, saying ‘price of labour’ too low – UK politics live
Latest updates: leader says unions have ‘duty to coordinate’ as workers face ‘paltry pay rises’
Crisis in NHS 111: Mother-of-three waited 12 hours for scarlet fever call back
As NHS 111 services face overwhelming demand, patients have told The Independent how they have struggled with accessing care through the service.Holly Ramsey, from Kent, has revealed how at the end of November she faced a 12-hour wait for a call back from NHS 111 services for her poorly six-year-old twins and five-month-old baby.She said initially when her twins were ill with a cough and fever during the evening she was directed to NHS 111 online services as the call services were experiencing “high level of demand”.However, after going through the online questionnaire the online services told her to call...
Strep A cases in your area as hundreds of infections reported across UK
Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.At least eight children have died with an invasive form of the bacteria in recent weeks, while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A infection, have skyrocketed.Concern has been raised as cases are higher than usual for the time of year.Infections have been found across the country, with large concentrations of Strep A in southeast England, along with the northeast and northwest.Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said they were exploring whether the...
MedicalXpress
Studies ID ways to help young adults avoid health impacts of stress
It's well established that experiencing stress can hurt our physical health. Now two new studies find that younger adults who take preemptive steps to respond to stress are better able to avoid those negative health outcomes. "The fact that we have two studies with the same results highlights the importance...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal why fat increases after dieting and how protein might help
A study published in Nature Metabolism and led by Prof. Zhai Qiwei from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that an increase of Lactobacillus and its metabolites after dieting enhanced intestinal lipid absorption and led to quick fat accumulation and obesity in mice.
Comments / 0