Family speaks about 16-year-old fatally shot over the weekend
The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend is now speaking out about his death.
15-year-old boy shot and injured near 26th and Orchard
A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Monday. Milwaukee police say it happened near 26th and Orchard around 4 p.m.
16-year-old killed in 95th and Silver Spring shooting
A 16-year-old died in a shooting near 95th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee Monday morning, according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
WISN
Fatal shooting and crash: 17-year-old killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said Terrence Hinton was shot near 95th Street and Silver Spring Drive and then drove to a BP gas station at 91st Street and Silver Spring Drive, where he crashed into a gas pump. "Through...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
16-year-old killed near South Division High School Saturday night
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting near South Division High School Saturday night. The teen's name was not released.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect at large, victim's family 'wants him arrested'
Milwaukee prosecutors say Antonio Rollins killed Isaiah Williams while playing with a gun near 12th and Burleigh in February. The problem is, police can't find Rollins.
CBS 58
3 arrested following chase ending in rollover crash near Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are in custody after a police chase that led to a rollover accident. The chase started just after noon Monday, Dec. 5, when someone reported that three people in a car pointed guns at him in Cudahy. Cudahy police pursued the car, which at...
CBS 58
Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead near 107th & Heather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., near 107th St. between Wabash and Heather Avenues. The victim, an unidentified female sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Milwaukee police say...
Footage shows moments before woman fatally shot outside Milwaukee gas station
Chilling new footage shows the moments before a woman was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Milwaukee. The medical examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins.
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine drug bust; Mother, son arrested for allegedly dealing from home
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit arrested a mother and son who officials say were dealing crack cocaine and other drugs from their Racine home. Officials identified in a news release the pair as 41-year-old April Howe and 21-year-old Kevon Hudson. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on...
Car dealership employee arrested after crashing into home during test drive, Elmhurst police say
Two adult passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns after attack that killed 6
The community of Waukesha and beyond came together Sunday for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. In their hearts were the six people who died when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route in November 2021, injuring more than 60 others.
WISN
Suspected dating app 'predator' connected to second death investigation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors say Timothy Olson is under suspicion in Racine for the death of a woman on Nov. 8. Olson was already a person of interest in thedeath of a woman in South Milwaukee. Racine police told WISN 12 News they would not discuss the investigation.
WISN
Woman shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot and killed Sunday morning at a gas station. It happened at about 10 a.m. near 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Milwaukee police said the woman died at the scene. She was identified on Monday as 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins, of Milwaukee. WISN 12 News...
WISN
19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department announced today the arrest of two violent offenders on Nov. 28, 2022. Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit, and the Racine County Sheriff Department deputies arrested Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam, two 19-year-old Racine men. Police say Evans was wanted for his...
wlip.com
Shooting in Zion Leaves 5 Young People Injured
(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left 5 people injured. Police say a shots fired call came in just after midnight Sunday in the 18-hundred block of Horeb Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered four high school aged juveniles and an 18-year-old male, all with gunshot wounds. The high schoolers were all treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries…but the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, and not a random act of violence. No arrests have been announced at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
