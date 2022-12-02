Read full article on original website
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
KLTV
City of Tyler crews continue repairs on large Rice Road sinkhole
KLTV
‘Caring Santa’ offers sensory-friendly visits for East Texas kids with special needs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While his elves are busy getting toys sorted and presents wrapped for kids all over the world, Santa Claus made some visits with kids in Tyler on Sunday. Three-year-old Elijah Brown was so excited to visit with Santa that he didn’t waste any time getting to him. He got to sit on Santa’s lap and chat with him, all while in a quiet environment. According to his mom, Taylor Brown, this isn’t always how these visits go.
KLTV
Rice Road sinkhole repairs force extended closure of intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A busy intersection will remain closed through the end of this week, according to the City of Tyler. Rice Road will remain closed between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road as crews continue repairing lines following a sinkhole that occurred Thursday night. City of Tyler...
KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
KLTV
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
ktalnews.com
SPD: child wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded a child in the Werner Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police received an emergency call to the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. just before 3:50 p.m. Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the...
KLTV
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
KLTV
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
KLTV
East Texas ‘dog whisperer’ shares stories from family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One man training service dogs here in East Texas has an impressive resume, which includes Hollywood movies. He’s a “dog whisperer” of sorts, who works magic with the animals he trains. Robert Weatherwax is currently training a Longview resident’s pet dog, Harley, to...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
KLTV
Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
