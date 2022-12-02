Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
The hypocrisy of Aspen
Gina Murdock’s message of taking some personal responsibility for the state of the world (“What is mine to do?” Dec. 3, The Aspen Times) is thoughtful and inspiring, but I’m confused to hear that you have included yourself in the collective “us” who have the luxury of our basic needs being met. From your perch up on Red Mountain, I’d imagine you have a bit more than just your basic needs being met, and I’d bet you have a bottle or two of wine worth way more than most of our monthly salaries. Kind of similar to Elizabeth Milias preaching about affordable housing from the comforts of one of her multimillion dollar homes. This is the hypocrisy of Aspen.
Stellar start for snowfall but far from being a record
This ski season has started with a pow — 88 inches of snow at Snowmass in October and November, according to the ski patrol, but it is nothing close to a record. Since 2000, this season ranks as sixth best for early-season snowfall, according to the Snowmass Ski Patrol’s records. The powder standard is 2006, when 45 inches of snow fell in October and 52 inches in November for a two-month total of 97, the patrol’s records show.
Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Helping seniors
The Pitkin County Senior Council would like to thank Desiree Whitehead for her efforts in bringing the Renew Active fitness benefit for seniors to the Aspen Recreation Center. United Healthcare, a major insurance provider in the Roaring Fork Valley, is replacing the Silver Sneakers program with its Renew Active program starting in 2023. This affects several hundred seniors in the area. We know it took a lot of work on Desiree’s part to negotiate the agreement with United Healthcare.
The aging bridge
Wow! Am I feeling old? I remember the 1890 bridge over Castle Creek that preceded the present one built in 1961. Kids would throw rocks off the bridge on to the roof of the old hydroelectric plant that I worked in back in the 1950s and ’60s. Those were the days when we generated our own clean renewable power. Turbines were slow speed and very durable. But with a short-term expediency and with a lack of knowledge of the long-term consequences, the city of Aspen opted to remove those very durable turbines. What a shame!
Local news in brief, Dec. 5
Multiple trails in the Roaring Fork Valley are now closed for the benefit of wildlife this winter. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails said the following trails and properties are closed until spring: Sky Mountain Park routes (including North Rim and Seven Star), Glassier Open Space, Red Wind Point, Wheatley Open Space, Aspen Valley Ranch and the Perham Creek trailhead. The Rio Grande Trail portion between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge also is closed.
ASFB’s ‘The Nutcracker’ makes emotional return for directors, dancers
After almost a three-year hiatus, the return of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is an emotional moment for many, from the dancers to the company’s directors. That emotion was palpable on Friday morning at the studio, where ASFB Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker led the professional dancers in rehearsals.
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa expands ‘Sushi Club’ fashion line into Aspen
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa slid into the booth at his namesake Aspen culinary staple comfortably — after all, the celebrity chef known for bringing the world Japanese cuisine with a Peruvian flair may live in Los Angeles, but he’s right at home here. He may have more than 30...
Camp Hale’s designation as national monument explored
Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy. Pitkin County...
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
Awaiting more info
City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
Pickleball and fundraising
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
Aspen High School basketball begins defense of state title
Mark down win No. 28 in a row for Aspen basketball. A year after an undefeated state championship run, a new-look Skiers roster dominated the first game of the season, three points shy of last year’s highwater mark for points, even with 10 departing seniors giving way to a slew of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
Truth and integrity?
If the Aspen school board wishes to stand for truth and integrity, then it must ask the Aspen Education Foundation to return the funds raised by a “celebrity pickleball” event to the generous donors. By featuring the infamous and unrepentant cyclist, Lance Armstrong, as a “celebrity” player in...
