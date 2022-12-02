ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wastetodaymagazine.com

Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
US 104.9

Wisconsin Female Neighbors Fighting and People Getting Hit With Balls

A huge Waukesha, Wisconsin bar fight went down included the throwing of billiard balls, AND two female neighbors duked it out. PATCH This town sounds fun!. It was a very interesting evening for Waukesha, Wisc police on June 3rd 2022...I'm thinking a full moon or something?. Authorities were called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots – an audit officials approved even before the election. Officials on Monday, Dec. 5 rolled out the ballots – all 74,000 of them.
seehafernews.com

Former Milwaukee Elections Official Defended By Gableman-Linked Firm

The former Milwaukee election official charged with ballot fraud is getting some help from the law firm with ties to Michael Gableman. Kimberly Zapata was in court on Friday, she was formally charged with one felony count of misconduct in public office, and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State Patrol pursuit shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins efforts

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Kenosha officials said they responded around 2 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94. Deputies assisted by shutting down all four...
wuwm.com

A look at Milwaukee's COVID, RSV and flu cases

After two years of social distancing, some people have become more comfortable gathering with others, especially during the holiday season. But, more gatherings have led to increased cases of COVID, influenza and RSV. "Right now, we're thankful to not be dealing with a huge surge in COVID, but we certainly...
Wisconsin Examiner

Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide

Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WGN News

Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]

