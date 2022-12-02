ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FastBreak on FanNation

Update On James Wiseman's Status With Warriors

By Brett Siegel
 4 days ago

Being sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League on November 15, James Wiseman’s status with the Golden State Warriors remains a mystery to those outside the organization.

Drafted second overall in 2020 by the Golden State Warriors , James Wiseman was hyped up to be a young, high-impact center that could change the trajectory of this Warriors’ franchise for years to come.

While this still remains a possibility, the excitement that once surrounded Wiseman from those outside this organization has disappeared.

Wiseman has been in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors since November 15 and while the Warriors have not recalled him, the young center was back in San Francisco on Thursday for a players association meeting.

He did not partake in the team’s practice on Thursday and James Wiseman, alongside rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, will travel with the Santa Cruz Warriors to Stockton for a two-game road trip.

“James, I just talked to him today and it was good to have him back in the building; he, Patrick [Baldwin] and Ryan [Rollins],” head coach Steve Kerr told the media on Thursday. “They are on their way to Stockton tonight and James has really enjoyed the process and playing minutes and getting reps. I have had a chance to talk to Seth [Cooper] and watch their games and this is all really positive stuff.”

Kerr did not give any updates as to when James Wiseman may return to the Warriors other than stating that the team will “figure it out from there” following Wiseman’s two games with Santa Cruz in Stockton this weekend.

In 11 games with the Warriors this season prior to being sent to the G League, Wiseman had averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.

While some may view Wiseman going to the G League as a demotion, the Warriors have truly set an example for how the G League can be useful as a developmental system.

They have had a handful of players through the years go to Santa Cruz to work on their games and most recently, Jordan Poole is a great example of a player going to the G League to work on his craft only to come back as a key contributor for Golden State.

At this time, it does not appear as if the Warriors will be looking to trade James Wiseman, something that has come up as a suggestion by many outside the organization in order for this team to maintain their championship status.

The Warriors remain confident in their training staff and developmental system and it does appear as if Wiseman will rejoin the Warriors in the NBA at some point this season.

