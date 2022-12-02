Read full article on original website
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
Restaurant Review: Fear the Reaper at Dave’s Hot Chicken
Columbus diners have a curious enthusiasm for chicken restaurants. Even a common chain joint like Chick-fil-A will attract a line of cars that winds around its building during lunchtime. Here in the capital city, we can hardly wait for pedestrian crossings or red stoplights, but for fried chicken…well, that’s a different story.
Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners
It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Real Columbus Wedding: Brianna and Jason Schriner
Feb. 20, 2021 | A winter wedding isn’t for everyone, but considering Brianna (Barnard) and Jason Schriner’s backstory, it seems like the perfect fit. The pair met in December 2012 as Ohio State students during a ski trip to Colorado. And the proposal? It happened on top of a mountain in Vail, Colorado. “We love winter and snowboarding,” Brianna says. “We were really hoping for snow [on our wedding day], and it had snowed a few inches the night before.” Still, big the day itself was bright and sunny, she adds, with “an amazing sunset, too.”
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Giving: A Guide To Philanthropy | Discover 21 Ways to Volunteer in Columbus
Beyond the emotional and physical satisfaction that comes from assisting those in need, volunteer work provides a sense of purpose and community, as well as an opportunity to acquire a new set of skills. Central Ohio is home to an abundance of volunteer possibilities for anyone interested in offering their time or supporting a cause larger than themselves. Perhaps the most cumbersome aspect of volunteering is choosing from the hundreds of organizations in need of assistance, so we’ve selected a handful to get you started.
10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings Around Columbus
The holidays are here, and Central Ohio is again at its most festive. But with dozens of annual happenings, both longstanding traditions and new events, it’s hard to decide what to see and do. We’ve compiled some of the top family-friendly events around town to help you sort through the choices.
After 110 years, the last iteration of this long-standing Columbus eatery has closed for good
In 1912, Phillips Coney Island opened a restaurant selling hot dogs in Columbus. Now, one century plus one decade later, the last iteration of the long-standing Columbus eatery, the food truck Phillips on Wheels, has closed. While Phillips on Wheels posted a statement about the closure to its Instagram account,...
Kurtis Blow's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' comes to Columbus for 1 night only
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, rapper and songwriter Kurtis Blow is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Hip Hop Nutracker, and it's coming to Columbus for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Palace Theater. Blow has been one with hip-hop since he can remember. He...
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
How Performing as a Drag King Made CCAD’s Melanie Corn a Better College President
The opportunity to lead Columbus College of Art & Design brought me to Central Ohio six years ago from an adulthood spent in California. But, little-known fact, my first visit to Columbus was actually in 1999, for what started as a typical academic conference but became a life-changing weekend—one that prepared me for my career as a college president better than much of what I learned in a formal classroom.
Proud Boys Shut Down a Church’s Holiday-Themed Drag Storytime for Children
A festive “Holi-Drag Storytime” in Columbus, Ohio was canceled on Saturday morning as right-wing protesters, including Proud Boys members, followed through on threats to protest the event. Many showed up with arms, including with long guns, according to NBC. The event, which was organized by Red Oak Community...
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
Clintonville school cancels drag-themed holiday event following planned Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school was canceled after a planned protest from a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. The event, a family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens, was scheduled for Saturday morning at the Red Oak Community School. This year, the...
