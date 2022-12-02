Read full article on original website
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for child...
Free pancake breakfast, photos with Santa at Ivy Tech South Bend December 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday at its South Bend campus. The breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to noon. During the breakfast, kids can enjoy crafts and visit with Santa, who will be at the event for photo opportunities.
Indiana Black Expo to host Christmas charity dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is set to host the eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas dinner event for charity. The dinner will be held on Dec. 18 inside the Roosevelt Gym. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's charities. Those...
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
Local pottery shop to host Stranger-Things themed painting event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Stranger Things fans take notice, The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is set to host a Paint-Your-Own-Demogorgan Bowl event on Friday. The painting tutorial runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $35 per person to participate. Attendees will be given a Stranger Things "Demogorgan...
Ironworks Ice Rink schedule released
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released the skating schedule for the new Ironworks Ice Rink near downtown. While guests can pay at the counter, it's recommended to reserve a spot ahead of time to guarantee a slot. Guests can choose from a number of sessions:. Mondays...
New South Bend charter school to focus on project-based learning, career paths
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County partnered with Success Academy to launch a new public charter school focused on project-based learning. The headquarters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on East Sample Street in South Bend will be expanding and undergoing renovations to soon home a brand-new public charter school opening in the fall of 2023.
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
South Bend Police investigate viral Facebook video, determine weapon to be fake
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police determined there is no threat to the community after investigating a viral video depicting a man holding a gun and kicking a resident's door multiple times before running away. The weapon seen in the video is fake, officers said. The South Bend Police Department began...
One injured in shooting on North Adams Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on North Adams Street Monday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Adams Street at 9:50 a.m. for the incident. According to police, one person was taken to the...
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
Thomas pleads guilty to arson in connection with barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Sherry Thomas, the woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County alongside Joseph Hershberger, pleaded guilty to arson on Monday, according to court documents. Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. The other counts she was charged with, including seven counts of...
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
Police do not suspect foul play in suspicious death investigation on North O'Brien Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An autopsy performed on an individual in a suspicious death investigation does not suggest foul play was involved, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1000 block of N. O'Brien Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person...
Man accused of leaving the scene after allegedly crashing into homes
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly abandoning his vehicle after he crashed it into homes in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Abdul Davis, 30, was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Warm and cloudy weekday start will finish with rain/snow mix
South Bend will finish off the weekend quietly as the skies clear up for a relatively quiet yet cold night. Monday will start the week off calm with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain along with abnormally warm temperatures. The trend continues Tuesday as temperatures climb further into the mid 40s, but clouds will remain overnight giving way to some rain showers early Wednesday morning. Besides the overnight showers, the day will be cloudy and cool but will develop into widespread rain Thursday morning.
One dead, two injured in three-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck on Friday at 5:26 p.m. on M-60 Highway and Anderson Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that 41-year-old Mishawaka resident, Sarah Proctor, was pulling to a...
Notre Dame to play South Carolina in the Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- The Notre Dame football team has figured out what bowl game they're going to play in to end the season. The Irish will play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl on December 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Head Coach Marcus Freeman said in a...
Cold and windy Saturday; sunshine this afternoon
Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning, dropping close to 30 by 10am following a cold front that moved through the region early this morning. Rain/snow showers will be lasting on-and-off this morning before conditions dry out and skies turn sunny this afternoon. Expect windy conditions with gusts likely exceeding 40 mph in spots mainly earlier in the day. Winds and highs near freezing will leave us feeling very cold today with wind chills down in the upper teens and lower 20's across Michiana. Skies will remain sunny tomorrow with temperatures warming back up nearing 40 and breezy conditions. Clouds will move in again on Monday with the potential to see a few afternoon showers due to another cold front. Rain chances will remain somewhat low until Tuesday night when we'll have a better chance to see some showers. Much of next week will be cloudy with non-zero rain chances and temperatures in the 40's.
