Temperatures will be falling throughout the morning, dropping close to 30 by 10am following a cold front that moved through the region early this morning. Rain/snow showers will be lasting on-and-off this morning before conditions dry out and skies turn sunny this afternoon. Expect windy conditions with gusts likely exceeding 40 mph in spots mainly earlier in the day. Winds and highs near freezing will leave us feeling very cold today with wind chills down in the upper teens and lower 20's across Michiana. Skies will remain sunny tomorrow with temperatures warming back up nearing 40 and breezy conditions. Clouds will move in again on Monday with the potential to see a few afternoon showers due to another cold front. Rain chances will remain somewhat low until Tuesday night when we'll have a better chance to see some showers. Much of next week will be cloudy with non-zero rain chances and temperatures in the 40's.

2 DAYS AGO