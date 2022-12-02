Read full article on original website
'We will not tire:' Leaders vow to find person responsible for killing 13-year-old boy in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Lenny Curry addressed the public Monday night following a violent weekend involving a 13-year-old boy who was shot to death. "Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," said Waters, who was also joined by members...
North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
JSO: One dead in shooting in apartment in mid-westside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting inside an apartment on 2100 Doctor Roy Baker St. JSO claims that an adult man was discovered inside an apartment on Doctor Roy Baker St. suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
LISTEN: Sheriff updates investigation into deadly shooting following teen football practice
Jacksonville, Fl — Saying only a few people know what really happened, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says detectives are making progress on a weekend drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead. Speaking live on Jacksonville’s Morning News Monday, Waters was asked if Saturday’s shooting was targeted.
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
Charges dropped for man arrested in connection with body found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Dedric Wesley in connection with a woman’s body that was found floating in Marco Lake. Detectives identified 26-year-old Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley as the prime suspect in the woman’s death. Following an initial interview with detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for Wesley.
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Arson investigation underway following house fire in Oak Hill
Jacksonville, Fl — An early fire Monday morning is being investigated as arson. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the Oak Hill area off the W. Beltway and Timuquana Road. The house on George Wood Lane was damaged by fire and smoke. No one was injured. A woman who...
Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program close at 5 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Dec. 5, is the last day for families in Jacksonville struggling to pay rent to apply for some relief. Neighbors on Jacksonville’s Southside can understand the need for a program like this, since many told Action News Jax they’ve seen their rent spike about $300 a month.
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
U-Haul stolen, ransacked, found without catalytic converter in Jacksonville
Austin Bembridge's U-Haul was stolen from a Jacksonville hotel parking lot over the weekend. He recovered it Monday ransacked with valuable items gone.
Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO: Missing man reportedly suffering from dementia located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Williams has been located in another jurisdiction. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Southside. Joseph Williams, 84, was reported missing by his family after walking out of...
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
Man arrested in connection to Rampart Village area shooting death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in the Rampart Village area on Thursday. On Tuesday, Oct. 11. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of West 3rd Street. The victim had been shot at a different location before coming to the Rampart Village area, according to a witness at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
MAD DADS looking for answers after 13-year-old killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured 4 others, including a football coach Saturday night. According to JSO, the group was coming back from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when their SUV was...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
