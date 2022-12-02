ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Zoey Fields

Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Action News Jax

Charges dropped for man arrested in connection with body found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Dedric Wesley in connection with a woman’s body that was found floating in Marco Lake. Detectives identified 26-year-old Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley as the prime suspect in the woman’s death. Following an initial interview with detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for Wesley.
treasurecoast.com

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE

SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
First Coast News

Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Action News Jax

JSO: Missing man reportedly suffering from dementia located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Williams has been located in another jurisdiction. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Southside. Joseph Williams, 84, was reported missing by his family after walking out of...
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
First Coast News

Man arrested in connection to Rampart Village area shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in the Rampart Village area on Thursday. On Tuesday, Oct. 11. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of West 3rd Street. The victim had been shot at a different location before coming to the Rampart Village area, according to a witness at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
First Coast News

First Coast News

