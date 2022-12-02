Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Allegedly Tells Woman To “Shut Up” As She Warns Him About “Demonic Energies”
“I’m not your enemy,” the woman wrote back to the rapper. Once again, Future is proving that he’s the master of the clap back. Over the weekend, the Atlanta-based rapper certainly didn’t take kindly to some alleged DMs he received from social media personality Sydney Lanaè.
hotnewhiphop.com
DDG Debuts “In Love With A Mermaid,” Seemingly Referencing Girlfriend Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey and DDG have been growing very close over the past year, and the rapper is evidently proving just how much in his latest song. On “In Love With A Mermaid,” DDG appears to reference his girlfriend, who will soon star in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Gushes Over Fatherhood: “I’m All Smiles”
ASAP Rocky opened up to Complex about being a family man and more. It’s been a pivotal year for A$AP Rocky — personally and professionally. The young Harlem legend recently dropped his new single, “Shi**in’ Me,” which he describes as having an “industrial” sound. The track also serves as the lead single on the soundtrack for EA’s video game Need for Speed: Unbound.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale
The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
The SHADE! Lori Harvey’s Ex Michael B. Jordan Takes Jab at Former Girlfriend
Lori Harvey might be chilly after the shade her ex Michael B. Jordan threw her way in a recent skit. The Creed actor took part in a spoof SNL skit announcing musical guests Drake and 21 Savage to promote the pair’s latest album, Her Loss. In the skit, Jordan...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Posts Tribute For Late Son Zen One Year After Death
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting their second child together. One year after the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon posted a touching tribute via his social media. Opening up about the “mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow” he’s dealt with since Zen’s death in December 2021,...
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Exes Kanye West & Pete Davidson By ‘Liking’ Cryptic Quote
Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.
ETOnline.com
Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video
Proud dad, Drake, took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a video of his 5-year-old son hooping it up. In the clip, the talented tot bounces two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watches in awe. "Oooh!" Drake exclaims as Adonis shows off his skills. "You're...
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down PR Stunt Claims After Sharing Photos of Her Son
Kim Kardashian has been facing pressure to permanently cut ties with Balenciaga amid their recent campaign controversy, and fans are convinced that Kris Jenner's in full PR stunt mode to take the spotlight off her daughter. To the point where there's a theory floating around TikTok that one of Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram posts is an intentional distraction from Balenciaga's scandal. And Kylie's having none of it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Performs For First Time Since Takeoff’s Death, Cardi B Supports Him
The father of five has been privately and publicly mourning this loss of his cousin for the last month. Just over a month after Takeoff’s untimely death, his cousin, Offset, has made his return to the stage. The father of five gave a performance at Miami’s E11even nightclub on Friday (December 2) as a part of the ongoing Art Basel celebrations taking place throughout the city.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises JT With Rolls-Royce Birthday Gift
Lil Uzi Vert never holds back when it comes to showering his girl with gifts. The Philadelphia hitmaker made another lavish purchase for his girlfriend JT by surprising her with a brand new Rolls-Royce truck for her 30th birthday. A clip reposted by The Shade Room captured Uzi — rocking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Fuentes Has Ketchup Thrown At Him While Eating At In-N-Out, Throws Soda In Response: Video
The white nationalist was caught on camera throwing a large cup of soda across the restaurant early on Saturday morning. Nick Fuentes is just one of the many controversial figures spending time with Kanye West as of late. However, it seems the extra attention his relationship with the rapper has brought into his life isn’t doing him any favours. As TMZ reports, early on Saturday (December 3) morning, a video caught white nationalist tossing soda at fellow patrons of an In-N-Out restaurant.
hotnewhiphop.com
HotBlock Jmoe Flexes His Flow On New Freestyle “658”
HotBlock Jmoe is an artist who has been garnering a considerable amount of attention as of late. The artist comes from Sibley BLVD which is an area close to the Southside of Chicago. He is someone who loves to rep for his city, and ever since capturing the attention of fans in 2019, he has steadily been dropping new tracks.
Comments / 0