12/1/2022: Wind easing up, but temperatures dropping

By Matt Mackie
 4 days ago

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It was another blustery day out there! Winds whipped up above 40 miles per hour in many locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxmbm_0jUUceLa00

Things are quieting down as we go into the evening. Winds will become light, but temperatures will also take a tumble – down into the low to mid 20’s across the region!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfC3T_0jUUceLa00

High pressure tries to build in from the south tomorrow, leading to more periods of sun and helping us warm a bit more – in the mid 40’s by the afternoon. It may be ever so slightly breezy late in the day, but nothing like the past couple days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6DRp_0jUUceLa00

An approaching weather system spells wet conditions to kick off the weekend. Winds will get a bit breezy again, and coming out of the south they’ll bring warmer temps – highs in the low 50’s! Too bad we wont get to enjoy it, with showers around for much of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foPql_0jUUceLa00

The weekend isn’t a total loss – Sunday is cooler, but also quieter with more sun. Monday looks seasonably cool as well, with a mix of sun and clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVOpr_0jUUceLa00

Rain returns to the valleys on Tuesday. The higher terrain could see wintry mix. Wednesday is cloudy and cool, with highs around 40. Temps drop into Thursday – we’ll stay in the 30’s for most of that day!

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

