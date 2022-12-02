Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
State Board of Pharmacy sues Moorhead-based THC businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
740thefan.com
MN snowmobile trails open but not yet groomed due to lack of snow
MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota’s snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state’s trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use. To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially...
740thefan.com
Coyote Catalog Available
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are again opening the Coyote Catalog, a statewide effort designed to connect committed hunters and trappers with landowners dealing with coyotes in their areas. Landowners can sign up on the Department of Agriculture website, nd.gov/ndda/. Hunters and...
740thefan.com
St. Cloud State rallies for 6-3 victory, weekend sweep over UND
(UND Athletics) ST. CLOUD, Minn. – North Dakota held a 3-0 lead in the second period, but No. 3 St. Cloud State struck for six unanswered goals over the final 37 minutes of the contest to capture a 6-3 victory and the weekend sweep on Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Comments / 0