Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

By Dusty Ellis
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67.

The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed.

The cause of the fire and the condition of the driver is currently unknown as personnel on the scene were unable to provide a statement.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

