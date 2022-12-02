Kingsport library hosts naloxone training

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library hosted a naloxone training and distribution session for the public on Thursday.

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition offers training on opioid prevention reduction along with providing information on the stigmas surrounding it.

Kahla Cobb, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist said “Acknowledging that addiction is a disease and it’s cunning and baffling and just having more awareness that people that are struggling with the disease, there’s more behind things than just ‘they just want to do drugs.'”

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition hopes they can make more community connections with this session and help make Narcan more easily accessible to people who need it.

The library believes this effort fits well into its programming and purpose.

“I was approached by [avenues] new as providing education and training for the community and that’s what the library does. We provide education and information for the community so that’s why we’re hosting them today,” said Chris Markley, Manager of Kingsport Public Library.

The library will continue to host the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition once a month for the next three months. They will have a table set up in the library where you can get more information.

You can also directly contact the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition for Narcan, the coalition has the ability to deliver it to you if need be.

