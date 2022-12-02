ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Kingsport library hosts naloxone training

By Clarice Scheele, Jayonna Scurry
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhFT0_0jUUcDi500

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library hosted a naloxone training and distribution session for the public on Thursday.

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition offers training on opioid prevention reduction along with providing information on the stigmas surrounding it.

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders

Kahla Cobb, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist said “Acknowledging that addiction is a disease and it’s cunning and baffling and just having more awareness that people that are struggling with the disease, there’s more behind things than just ‘they just want to do drugs.'”

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition hopes they can make more community connections with this session and help make Narcan more easily accessible to people who need it.

The library believes this effort fits well into its programming and purpose.

“I was approached by [avenues] new as providing education and training for the community and that’s what the library does. We provide education and information for the community so that’s why we’re hosting them today,” said Chris Markley, Manager of Kingsport Public Library.

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders

The library will continue to host the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition once a month for the next three months. They will have a table set up in the library where you can get more information.

You can also directly contact the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition for Narcan, the coalition has the ability to deliver it to you if need be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Updated: Sullivan Heights Middle on lockdown Monday

KINGSPORT — A “medical emergency involving a staff member” prompted a lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. In a late afternoon email, Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office wrote:
WATE

Drug overdoses increase during holidays

A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday season. Fentanyl is getting stronger and one dose of the life-saving drug Narcan may not be enough to prevent an overdose. Drug overdoses increase during holidays. A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday...
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws Holiday Festival

(WJHL) Tammy Davis from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter and Brian Parlier with Hurd Realty tell us about the upcoming Tails and Paws Holiday Festival happening Friday, December 9th. This event will benefit the shelter through donations of food and supplies. Also, join us in downtown Johnson City...
WJHL

JCPD gearing up for annual Shop With a Cop event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over the last few weeks, the First at Four has been talking with local police departments about their Shop With a Cop Programs for area children and families in need. The Johnson City Police Department is partnering with Johnson City Schools for the eighth annual event. Brittney Eberhardt with the […]
WJHL

Marsh Regional partners with Wreaths Across America in Monday blood drive

(WJHL) — A partnership between Marsh Regional Blood Center and TC-MAC on Monday will see that each blood donation provides a wreath for veterans’ resting places at Mountain Home National Cemetery. For the second year in a row, Marsh’s Wreaths Across America Blood Drive aims to give the fit of life while honoring those who […]
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
Kingsport Times-News

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
WATE

REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years

The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
WJHL

Driver shortage forces KATS to scale back services

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit Services (KATS) is making changes to accommodate its shortage of drivers. A release from KATS states services will temporarily be reduced “due to a shortage in the number of drivers.” KATS will temporarily discontinue Routes 5 and 6 starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. Instead, a hybrid route will take […]
The Tomahawk

Commodity distributions planned for Johnson County

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is set to host its commodity distributions across the region, which includes Johnson County. According to event organizers, the upcoming distribution for Mountain City (Johnson County) will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN.
WJHL

Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
crossvillenews1st.com

SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
wcyb.com

Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade

Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
WJHL

Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
WJHL

“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
WJHL

Parents speak after their missing son was found dead in Knoxville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
WJHL

Missing Kingsport woman found safe

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is no longer searching for a previously reported missing woman. According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September. She was found safe and is no […]
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy