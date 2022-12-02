One man dead after high-speed collision in West Jordan

One person was killed after a high-speed collision near Bangerter Highway in Wets Jordan on Thursday.

According to West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell, at 12:30 p.m. a Dodge pick-up was traveling northbound on 9000 South from Bangerter Highway at high speeds when it crashed into a Chevrolet Colorado that was traveling westbound at the intersection.

The collision caused the Chevy Colorado to roll. The occupant, an elderly male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Dodge pick-up, an adult male and a juvenile, were transported to a hospital with both in good condition.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway, no further details were given at this time.