Thursday Night Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern ahead

By Carson Vickroy
 4 days ago

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with steady temperatures. Low: 51. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two around when another front will be moving through the area. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 60. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance at our shower or two. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around and trending warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with better rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two and cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

KETK / FOX51 News

