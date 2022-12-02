ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Riverside County child dies from flu-associated illness

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Riverside County Public Health announced Thursday that a child from western Riverside County is the first reported flu-associated death in the county this year.

The child, who was younger than 10 years old, died at a local hospital recently after being taken to the facility with respiratory symptoms. The child had been ill for several days and tested positive for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. On Nov. 21, the county reported that a child under the age of 4 died from RSV, a common respiratory virus that often impacts infants.

No further information about the child is being released.

“Any premature death is a tragedy, but the death of a child is particularly difficult. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and others impacted by the death of this young child,” Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said in a statement.

The death comes as the region is hit with a triple storm of rising COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases, which have strained the county’s hospital system and jammed emergency departments with ailing patients, according to the public health department.

Health officials said there are various steps residents can take to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, starting with getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza. Other safety steps include:

  • Wash hands frequently
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Keep children home when sick
  • Consider indoor masking
  • Disinfect frequently used surfaces
  • Young children and infants do not have fully developed immune systems, so they can be more susceptible to severe illness from viruses, as can those with underlying health conditions like prematurity and heart defects. Health officials urge family and friends to be extra cautious when holding or kissing newborns, washing their hands beforehand and consider wearing a mask.

“These simple steps can protect the most vulnerable of our community,” Saruwatari said.

Residents are advised to call their healthcare provider and seek immediate medical attention if a child or anyone is having difficulty breathing.

For more information about respiratory illnesses, click www.rivcoph.org

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

