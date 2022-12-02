ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Jaguars visit Lions in matchup of young, improving teams

By DAVE HOGG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FlWH_0jUUbnFu00
1 of 4

DETROIT (AP) — Normally, a December matchup between 4-7 teams wouldn’t get much attention.

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, though, might be worth a watch on Sunday. The young teams are playing much better than they did during terrible starts to the season.

At the end of October, the Lions were 1-6, but they started November with wins over the Packers, Bears and Giants — the last two on the road — before taking Buffalo to the final play in a 28-25 Thanksgiving Day loss.

The Jaguars finished October at 2-6, but beat the Raiders at home, played a decent game in a loss at AFC-best Kansas City, then came back from their bye to beat the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

“Our whole focus has to be on the team that’s coming in here on Sunday, because they are very much a mirror image of us,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “They are starting over a little bit with a new coach, and they are hungry with a ton of talent coming off their best win of the season.

“If we don’t understand that, we won’t have a chance. If we do, I like our odds.”

STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

The Jaguars and Lions have gotten to 4-7 in different ways. Jacksonville has outscored its opponents by 12 points and ranks near the league average in both scoring offense and defense.

Detroit, though, has built an explosive if inconsistent offense. The Lions rank eighth in the league in points and have scored 30 or more five times. They also had a two-game stretch sandwiched around their bye in which they totaled a pair of field goals in losses to Dallas and New England.

Detroit’s defense has been awful, ranking last in the league in points allowed at 28.2 per game. It has allowed 24 or more points in nine of 11 games, only keeping Green Bay (9) and the Giants (18) below that total.

“They’ve been scoring points — that hasn’t been one of their issues,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “I think they are more comfortable in the second year of their system and Jared (Goff) is obviously confident in the guys around him.”

LAWRENCE’S OPPORTUNITY

The difference in the game could be Trevor Lawrence going against a struggling Detroit secondary. Campbell is hoping to have cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and Jeff Okudah back from the concussion protocol.

Lawrence had one of the best games of his career in the 28-27 win over Baltimore, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

“Early in the season, we had a lot of turnovers in the red zone, and that’s something I’ve worked on constantly,” Lawrence said. “You obviously want to score a touchdown every time you are in the red zone, but you can’t be a superhero and end up making a mistake. Take three points if that’s what is out there.”

WINNING IS HARD

Unlike Goff, who has been to a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Lawrence has spent his short NFL career on bad teams. The Jaguars went 3-14 under Urban Meyer and interim coach Darrell Bevell last year, then got off to a slow start this year under Pederson.

That’s quite a change from his college career. Lawrence went 38-2 at Clemson, won a national championship and made two other trips to the College Football Playoff.

“After the struggles we’ve had in the last year and a half, I’ve learned how much harder it is to win in the NFL compared to college,” he said. “I was used to winning, and I had to change my perspective a little bit.

“It takes a lot, but we now have the confidence we can go out and beat anybody.”

So do the Lions, which could make this an interesting matchup.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss, the best thing the Bears can do now is to continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately, I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that.
The Associated Press

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around football program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Athlon Sports

College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub

On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed.  The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
The Associated Press

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers LB gives great quote about Brock Purdy taking over as starter

One San Francisco 49ers linebacker thinks he knows why Brock Purdy should be okay taking over as the team’s starter for the rest of the season. The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday to a broken foot that will end his season, meaning Purdy is going to be pressed into duty as long as the Niners are still playing. Linebacker Fred Warner thinks Purdy is more tested than most believe, however, because he has been facing the team’s defense in practice for weeks.
The Associated Press

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team’s grip on first place in the weak NFC South. “We’ve had a lot of games come down to the end,” Brady said. “Some we’ve won, some we’ve lost, which is why we’re 6-6. It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll keep fighting.”
The Associated Press

Watson must improve quickly for Browns to make playoff push

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson met all the NFL’s requirements to play again. He now needs to quickly fulfill the obligations of a franchise quarterback. He didn’t look anything like one Sunday. Showing more rust than expected following a 700-day break between regular-season starts, Watson struggled in his long-awaited debut for the Browns, who offset their QB’s poor performance by scoring touchdowns via punt, fumble and interception returns in a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Watson wasn’t good, but he did enough to beat a really bad team. He’d better improve quickly with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals up next, or the Browns (5-7) can kiss any playoff hopes goodbye.
The Associated Press

Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future

During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
The Associated Press

Minor and Merrimack host San Francisco

Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2) BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 66-43 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC with 29.1 points per...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy