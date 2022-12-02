PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People driving by Madawaska High School may have noticed a new wooden structure. Mr. Wayne Anderson, the building principal says, “So, the structure was built primarily as a safety piece. It came to fruition while we were in covid. And if you guys remember, you guys had these long lines outside because we had to check your temperatures and make sure you’re wearing a mask and all that stuff before we could let you guys in. So, there were a lot of kids out there in the weather, if you will, whether it was raining or snowing or what have you. So, we wanted to do something there that would help people who had to wait outside.”

