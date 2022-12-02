Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Rain on our Doorstep Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected Through Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a rainy and windy first half of the weekend. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the county Saturday, most spots once again picked up over half an inch of rain. Some spots, like Monticello were closer to an inch of rain than others. But overall, it was a good soaking rain once again for the region, sadly helping to melt a lot of our snowpack. The other thing worth mentioning from the weekend was the winds. Wind gusts were over 30 mph for a lot of spots. The highest gust was over western parts of the county, with Clayton Lake reporting a 48-mph wind gust.
wagmtv.com
Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Before Clouds Increase in the Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a mild and rainy first half of the weekend with some widespread rain throughout the daytime. We dried things out for the second half of the weekend leading us to some partly cloudy skies. We did wake up to some cloudy skies this morning, but those have since begun to break apart as high pressure builds in from our south.
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
wagmtv.com
County Ag Report - Pineland Farms Potato Company
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Pineland Farms was started back in 1997 when a group of about thirteen local farmers wanted to have a place to bring local crops, mainly potatoes, and have more employment opportunities for the area.”. If you’re wondering where all those potatoes go after being...
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
wagmtv.com
New structure at Madawaska High School
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People driving by Madawaska High School may have noticed a new wooden structure. Mr. Wayne Anderson, the building principal says, “So, the structure was built primarily as a safety piece. It came to fruition while we were in covid. And if you guys remember, you guys had these long lines outside because we had to check your temperatures and make sure you’re wearing a mask and all that stuff before we could let you guys in. So, there were a lot of kids out there in the weather, if you will, whether it was raining or snowing or what have you. So, we wanted to do something there that would help people who had to wait outside.”
Mars Hill Hoops Coach Dealt Off Court Tragedy While At First Game
The regular season for high school sports is set to begin this week as basketball, hockey, skiing, and cheering squads were using this past weekend as a primer for play. Many preseason tournaments were taking place and providing players and coaches excitement with the dawn of a new season. One...
WMTW
Agents seize a quarter of a million in drugs plus guns during Maine bust
WADE, Maine — Maine drug agents say they found a lot of drugs and cash when they searched a home in the Aroostook County town of Wade. When agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Aroostook County Task Force searched the home on Gardner Creek Road Wednesday, they say they found over two pounds of what they believe is fentanyl, half a pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug money along with several guns.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
Maine AG: Presque Isle police sergeant shot and killed 27-year-old man in defense of self, others
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Office of the Attorney General said in a report released Friday that a Presque Isle police sergeant who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Presque Isle in June acted in self-defense and the defense of others. Sgt. Tyler Cote shot and killed Jacob...
Comments / 0