On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.

2 DAYS AGO