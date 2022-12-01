Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
Young Rock Seemingly Teases Dwayne Johnson Winning Universal Title In Near Future
As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, rumours are starting to run rampant about what matches will feature on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Perhaps one of the most rumoured potential appearances is from Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as “The Rock” in WWE for several years. After...
WWE Once Asked Becky Lynch To Shave Her Head Bald
While Hair vs. Hair Matches are nothing new in wrestling, asking a female star to shave her head for no real reason is a little unorthodox. When the woman in question is one of the biggest stars in the world, Becky Lynch, that pitch becomes even more surreal. During a...
Top Star “Medically Disqualified” From Appearing On SmackDown
Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s main attractions, is no longer scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown after being pulled because of medical concerns. Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Appearing On SmackDown. In a tweet sent on December 5, 2022, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the following announcement;. Unfortunately I...
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
Donald Trump Was Stunned By Brutality Of WrestleMania Ladder Match
At WWE WrestleMania 23 in 2007, future president of the United States Donald Trump and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took part in the famed Battle of the Billionaires that saw Bobby Lashley compete on behalf of Trump against Umaga, who was fighting for Vince McMahon. Steve Austin served as the special guest referee for the bout.
Huge Name Training With NXT Stars As Return Rumours Grow
On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 5th episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
The Undertaker’s Iconic Ring Gear Resurfaces In Surprising Location
Over the course of his legendary three-decade WWE career, The Undertaker terrorised the roster with his intimidating persona and athleticism that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. The Deadman’s gear was a key part of his presentation, ranging from the classic duster and hat at the beginning of his career to the more elaborate capes and leather he wore during his biggest entrances. But what happened to his attire once it disappears from our screens?
“Austin Theory Is The Future Of WWE, Period” – Corey Graves
The last year in wrestling has been very eventful for Austin Theory. He stole a golden egg from Mr McMahon, faced Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, won the Money In The Bank Briefcase, failed his cash-in, and is now riding high as WWE United States Champion. Theory has his critics,...
Vince McMahon Almost Took On A Black-Eyed Peas Singing, Midlife Crisis Gimmick
Vince McMahon’s time in WWE is well-known for his onscreen appearances as the villainous ‘Mr. McMahon’ character who tried to use his corporate power to take down Superstars he took a dislike to in the company. However, it has emerged that McMahon might have taken the character in a very different direction.
William Regal Said To Have “Regretted” AEW Move, Citing Maturity Issue With Management
After weeks of rampant speculation it was reported on December 4th that William Regal was “gone” from AEW. Furthermore, the star is said to be going back to WWE, less than a year after being released by the company. On the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, William...
Matt Hardy Reveals What Exactly Went Wrong During Infamous Joey Mercury Ladder Botch
At Armageddon 2006, Joey Mercury was an unfortunate victim to one of the most brutal accidents of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The accident happened in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between MNM, The Hardy Boyz, Paul London & Brian Kendrick, and William Regal & Dave Taylor. In a spot involving...
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has paid tribute to friend and former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee during a recent live event in the former Luke Harper’s home town of Rochester, New York. Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee. Following an unsuccessful United States Championship match against champion Austin Theory, Rollins would...
Brock Lesnar Reveals Why He Will Never Fight In The UFC Again
After dominating the WWE landscape for two years Brock Lesnar decided it was time for a change. This led the star to attempt to launch an NFL, (which nearly succeeded) before heading to the UFC. While his first fight, against Frank Mir no less, ended in defeat, Lesnar quickly bounced...
What Is The Meaning Behind Iconic John Cena ‘Bing Chilling’ Meme?
John Cena has gone viral for very bizarre reasons in the past. You usually can’t go a day on Twitter without jokes about John Cena’s apparent invisibility, thanks to his “you can’t see me” catchphrase. This, and several other incidents, have led to John Cena becoming no stranger to memes, having been their subject on several occasions.
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims Austin Theory Isn’t “In The Same League” As Seth Rollins
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has had an impressive year since being promoted from NXT to the main roster in the 2021 Draft. The star soon became Vince McMahon’s handpicked protege and received main event matches against the likes of Big E and Finn Balor as well as taking part in the 2022 Men’s Elimination Chamber match where he was the last man eliminated.
Planned Royal Rumble Opponent For Ronda Rousey Revealed (SPOILER)
At Survivor Series WarGames on November 26th, Ronda Rousey continued her dominant reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion when she successfully defended the title against Shotzi. The match itself came in for criticism due to two uncomfortable moments. On one occasion, Ronda Rousey was supposed to catch and turn...
