Lincoln City Homepage
A flurry of frozen water
What started as just another gray, damp Thursday in Lincoln City by 10 a.m. turned into a wintery mix of hail and sleet that accumulated as much as 2 inches in some areas. While the valley had been expecting frozen precipitation, this morning’s blanketing caught most citizens here off guard. “I definitely was not ready for this.” said one visitor to the Homepage office.
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Lightwave Meetings – December 2022
The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. •December 12, 2022 11:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Work Session. •December 27, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting. •Any other matters that may come before the Board. The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’
December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
salkeiz.k12.or.us
All schools and the EDGE program are closed Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Due to inclement weather and significant staff shortages, all Salem-Keizer Public Schools, including the EDGE program, will be closed today. District offices will be open. Please remember that this closure day may be added back to the calendar at the end of the school year during the makeup day period.
hotelnewsresource.com
Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
OR-219 crash in Yamhill Co injures 2; one airlifted
A crash along OR-219 injured 2 people, one of whom was airlifted to a trauma hospital Saturday afternoon, TVF&R said.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
kptv.com
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Lebanon-Express
Albany's official election results: How the initially close races went down
Official election results are in, and Albany’s city government has made some historic firsts. Albany will have a younger City Council comprised of the most female councilors it’s ever had. The new slate of officials will have five out of six City Council seats held by women. That’s...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Two Suspects Charged with Murder of Man Found in Tillamook State Forest
(TILLAMOOK, OR – December 5, 2022 – 2:30 pm) On Friday, December 2, 2022, while making campsite visits in the East Fork of the Trask area of the Tillamook State Forest, a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputy located a deceased 52-year-old male in a campsite and his barking dog tied to a nearby tree. Evidence found on scene indicated the man had been shot and his vehicle had been stolen. Spent cartridges and a firearm were also located on scene.
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
