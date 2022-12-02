Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday. The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12
5 people, 2 pets displaced after safely escaping fire at Southeast Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Five people and two pets are displaced after their Southeast Side home went up in flames, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of S Pine Street. Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were seen...
KSAT 12
One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
KSAT 12
3 families displaced after fire torches Southeast Side apartment complex, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three families are displaced after a large fire ripped through their apartments at a Southeast Side complex, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called at 6 p.m., Saturday to the complex, located in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Street. A 12-year-old boy said...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside home during standoff with police near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing gunshots toward his neighbors has barricaded himself inside his residence near downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Noria Street. Police said residents were having a party when their 30-year-old...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
KSAT 12
Cigarette likely to blame for small apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A poorly discarded cigarette is the likely cause for a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3:40 a.m. at the Meadows at Bentley Drive Apartments in the 8000 block...
KSAT 12
Tow truck driver injured after bullet strikes windshield on I-37, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A tow truck driver was injured after a bullet struck his windshield on the highway, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on I-37. Police said the driver was on his way to help at a crash when a bullet hit...
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating
DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after confessing to 3 armed robberies on the same night
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly confessing to robbing several stores at gunpoint in an eight hour time span. Nathan Diaz, 27, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, the first robbery took place just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov....
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
KSAT 12
2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police. SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue. Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man asleep inside house killed in apparent drive-by shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road and inside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Truck driver surprised to wake up to huge fire at East Side truck stop
SAN ANTONIO – The flames and smoke were almost impossible to miss for anyone driving along an East Side highway early Thursday morning. According to San Antonio firefighters, a fire that started inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant near Interstate 10 and Foster Road quickly spread throughout the entire building.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KSAT 12
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday night. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
