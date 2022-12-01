UCSF Health and UCSF Dentistry have become the first academic health system in the West to merge medical and oral health records into an electronic health record. Starting Dec. 5, 2022, UCSF Health patients who also receive dental care through UCSF Dentistry will be able to access both sets of records and appointments in one place, while their providers will gain a more complete picture of patients’ health through UCSF Health’s EPIC electronic record system.

5 HOURS AGO