Read full article on original website
Related
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike
President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in...
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage nationwide. It's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by Biden
The bill is headed to the House, which is expected to pass it, and then to President Joe Biden's desk.
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year
CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Biden calls for assault weapons ban as support for stricter gun laws decreases
“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Associated Press.
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
americanmilitarynews.com
5 OR sheriffs say they won’t enforce new gun control law
Oregon sheriffs are saying that new gun control measures voters approved in the midterm election won’t be enforced in their counties, a month after New York sheriffs said they were bucking new restrictions in their state, too. The new Oregon law, called Measure 114, is a significant clampdown on...
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
'Blatantly unconstitutional': Strict gun control law faces new NRA-backed legal challenge
A federal judge will hear arguments in one of three lawsuits against Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure, which requires a permit to purchase any firearm.
iheart.com
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
Comments / 1