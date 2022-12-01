ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike

President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in...
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS Chicago

President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
americanmilitarynews.com

5 OR sheriffs say they won’t enforce new gun control law

Oregon sheriffs are saying that new gun control measures voters approved in the midterm election won’t be enforced in their counties, a month after New York sheriffs said they were bucking new restrictions in their state, too. The new Oregon law, called Measure 114, is a significant clampdown on...
iheart.com

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
The Hill

House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…

