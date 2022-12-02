Read full article on original website
John Cook calls Nebraska's morning NCAA Tournament match 'ridiculous'
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is disappointed the Huskers' NCAA Tournament match Thursday will be played in the morning. The Sweet 16 match against Oregon begins at 11 a.m. eastern in Louisville, Kentucky. That means fans back in Nebraska will have to try to get to a TV at 10 a.m. The match will be on ESPNU.
Watch: Nebraska basketball teams make a splash with big celebrations
It was a Sunday to remember for Nebraska's basketball programs. Both the Husker men and women defeated ranked teams — in their opponent's buildings. One was a program-first, and the other, well, was a long time coming. First, the Nebraska women uncorked a dominant 90-67 win against No. 20...
Nebraska hits double-digit transfers while setting visit with former top D-line prospect
Three more Nebraska scholarship players are transferring and a former top prospect with indirect ties to coach Matt Rhule has set a visit to Lincoln as the portal opened for business on a chaotic Monday. Husker departures since the end of the season officially cracked double-digits as defensive lineman Marquis...
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
How to watch Nebraska's Sweet 16 match on Thursday
Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 match in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday will start at 10 a.m. and be televised on ESPNU. The seventh-ranked Huskers will play No. 9 Oregon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In the other regional semifinal in Louisville, Baylor will take on...
Griesel, Walker fuel Nebraska to upset win over No. 7 Creighton
The Nebraska men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 7 Creighton 63-53 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The win is Nebraska’s first in Omaha since the 2003-04 season and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bluejays. Creighton had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups.
Photos: Nebraska men upset No. 7 Creighton in Omaha
The Huskers hit the road Sunday to face their in-state rival and came away with a surprise victory. Journal Star photos by Hayden Rooney.
Huskers look to roll momentum into daunting three-game stretch, starting with Creighton
Fred Hoiberg knows what his team is about to go up against to open the month of December. At the same time, the Huskers have won back-to-back games and they’re playing with confidence. “It’s gonna be a heck of a challenge, but I like our group,” Hoiberg said. “I...
Scouting report: Nebraska women begin loaded Big Ten slate on the road at No. 20 Maryland
LINCOLN — Out of the frying pan and into the Big Ten fire goes the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Three days after absorbing a 31-point loss at No. 9 Virginia Tech, the Huskers (5-3) open league play against a team they have never beaten: Maryland. NU flew from Blacksburg, Va., after the 85-54 setback directly to Washington, D.C. to prepare for an annual conference frontrunner. The 7-2 Terrapins, ranked 20th, upset No. 7 Notre Dame Thursday night.
9 things to know after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's first week
An action-packed first week is in the books for Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule. With much fanfare, Rhule was introduced on Nov. 28 as the 31st permanent head coach in program history. Rhule has hit the ground running with a variety of moves and decisions. Here's 9 things to know...
Fred Hoiberg's full press conference after win over Creighton
Amie Just: Nebraska does the unthinkable in 'hard to comprehend' win vs. Creighton. Coming into Sunday’s I-80 clash, the prevailing thought was that a potential bloodbath was on the horizon. Instead, the Huskers produced an unforgettable moment.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: nine, thirteen; White Balls: three, eight) (fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, twelve, eighteen, twenty, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $166,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Omaha ‘Riverplace’ to break decade-long dearth of newly built condos downtown
OMAHA — A long-vacant property near Omaha’s riverfront is to come alive with a nearly $12 million residential condo project that stands out, in part, for the timing as well as a garage-top swimming pool. The five-story “Riverplace” is believed to be the first new construction condominium structure...
Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month
After more than three decades of planning, Lincoln’s largest road project is set to open several months early. Three years after construction began, state officials announced Friday that the South Beltway will open Dec. 14, nearly six months ahead of schedule. The 11-mile, $352 million four-lane roadway that stretches...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, obtained a $2.5...
