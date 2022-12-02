Read full article on original website
San Antonio Public Library offers festive events through December
SAN ANTONIO – From cookie decorating to movie nights, the San Antonio Public Library is offering a selection of holiday events this December. ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Night: Catch the 1983 classic about Ralphie and his pursuit of a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun for Christmas. The movie night will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Las Palmas Library at 515 Castroville Road.
UTSA distributes $4.2 million to students for fall semester
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio has distributed $4.2 million through emergency financial aid grants to help students over the fall semester. Funding for the grants comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which has disbursed more than $94 million in grants since its induction in 2020.
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 5, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! We celebrate with holiday sweets and pastries from Naegelin’s Bakery out of New Braunfels. Then, cheers! We sip on seasonal cocktails you can make at home with Dulce Vida Spirits. Plus, grab...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to make stop in San Antonio on 2023 tour
SAN ANTONIO – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are stopping in San Antonio along their Global Stadium 2023 Tour. The renowned rock band will perform in the Alamo City on May 17 at the Alamodome, according to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s site. The Global Stadium 2023 Tour...
World Heritage Center teaches San Antonio families how to keep holiday traditions alive
SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are a time for family and friends to come together through traditions, like making tamales or playing Loteria. However, those traditions are often lost when a family member passes away and the recipe passes with them. The World Heritage Center hosted a holiday art...
Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December. A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie. December Menu Includes:. Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry. Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini...
Where does our water come from? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Water may just be the new oil in Texas. As droughts become more frequent, cities continue to sprawl, and demand rises, the value of water is forecast to increase. With that in mind, where does the water for San Antonio, which sits on the edge of...
Toys for Tots aims to put a smile on children’s faces this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Tis the season of giving! Toys for Tots is ramped up this year and is trying to help thousands of families and children across the San Antonio community. The Toys for Tots operation is taking place at the San Antonio International Airport. “I just see the...
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program
Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
Rackspace dealing with global issue impacting some email accounts
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace, a San Antonio-based tech company, is dealing with some major issues. The company sent out alerts last week about problems with its hosted exchange environment, which deals with emails. Some businesses couldn’t access information or essential documents they may have exchanged with others. Rackspace...
Scholar Athlete: Alana Steemer, Harlan High School
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alana Steemer of Harlan High School. Alana is a member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named First-Team Academic All-District. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Honor Society Club. Alana also performs community service through Westover Hills Church by mentoring youth. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 13 percent of her class. Alana plans to play collegiate volleyball, earn her master’s degree and become a nurse practitoner in Pediatrics.
Leading SA: UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center oncologist discusses lung cancer.
SAN ANTONIO – One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. It is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer in the U.S. Dr. Josephine Taverna, a lung oncologist with UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, joined leading SA to discuss the issue in our community and diagnosis.
Hear SAFD firefighter’s powerful spoken poem about mental health challenges in fire service
SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter’s job is grueling, but it’s not just physically dangerous. Seeing so much death and destruction is mentally and emotionally wearing. However, in a profession like firefighting, vulnerability can be tough to come by. That’s why the San Antonio Fire Department just held...
VALERO ALAMO BOWL 2022: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
SAN ANTONIO – The Longhorns are coming back to San Antonio. No. 20 Texas will take on No. 12 Washington in this year’s Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamdome on Dec 29 at 8 p.m. This marks the 6th all-time Alamo Bowl appearance for the Longhorns and the first under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-1 in their last five appearances. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55-23 in their most recent appearance in 2020.
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday night. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
No. 25 UTSA to face No. 24 Troy in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO – UTSA doesn’t have to wait long to hit the field again. The Roadrunners will take on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Dec 16 at 2 p.m. This is the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history, and UTSA is 0-3 in their previous appearances. This is also the second-earliest bowl game on the schedule.
Fire destroys man’s garage apartment home on SW Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s home has been destroyed following an early-morning fire on the city’s Southwest Side, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said Monday. The call came in around 6:35 a.m. for a fire in a garage apartment behind a house in the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.
Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals
With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
