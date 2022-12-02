ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk

By Amy Avery
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x9Pc_0jUUa32U00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk neighborhood is at the end of its rope after a series of break-ins and residents are raising concerns about their safety going forward.

This is after cars were vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.

Evelyn Kopko just moved into the Belmont at Freemason in July and says she’s already planning to move out. Kopko’s car was broken into on Thanksgiving night and she says she doesn’t feel safe living there anymore.

“I was going to work at 5:30 in the morning and I saw glass shattered all over the ground and both windows were smashed,” said Kopko.

She says nothing was taken, except her sense of security and she’s not alone.

“Every floor is getting hit and this has been going on I would say at least two months but like 10 to 20 cars a night its happening,” said Kopko. “I feel like I am being hunted in this building.”

Kopko says she plans to break her lease and move out of the apartments because she doesn’t feel safe.

“I’m worried more about my safety here,” said Kopko. “I don’t want to be attacked and everyone else feels the same way, it’s not just me.”

Evelyn says she and several other residents have contacted apartment management and says the complex is expecting residents to rely on their own car insurance to get the windows fixed.

Evelyn paid out of pocket to repair the damage to her car but asked management for insurance information so she could try to get reimbursed.

“Their response was well you have car insurance,” said Kopko. “I said you own this building and you need to give me the name and she would not answer me.”

10 On Your Side contacted Kotarides, the company that owns the Belmont at Freemason, and they released this statement to us:

We have been and continue to be proactively responding to the concerns of our residents. The safety of our residents and our communities are of utmost priority. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement and city officials to address these issues.

Statement from Kotarides

Residents say the complex does have cameras and they also hired a security guard. Evelyn hopes management will install a secure entryway that would only allow residents in.

“All we are trying to do is park our cars and go home and we can not do that with peace of mind, we cannot do that here,” said Kopko.

Evelyn says she’s incredibly frustrated and worried that these car burglaries and break-ins could escalate to more.

“I come out in the morning to go to work and I feel like I am being hunted like somebody is going to get me,” said Kopko.

Officers have told Evelyn the suspects are coming in on bicycles and scooters. She says she’s seen them here before on scooters and told the police about it.

When asked about the break-ins, The Norfolk Police Department told WAVY that they’re investigating several in this area. NPD also released the following statement:

The Norfolk Police Department has 11 larceny from auto reports and 3 vandalism reports on file that occurred in the 200 block of York Street, and 3 larceny from auto reports and 3 vandalism reports that occurred in the 300 block of Boush Street. All incidents reportedly occurred between November 19 th and November 20 th . The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and anyone with additional information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Crime Line.

Statement from Norfolk Police Department

The Norfolk Police Department also reminds everyone to always remove valuables from their vehicles before leaving them unattended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 14

Michael Williams
4d ago

One thing about these crimes is that mostly the criminals are just creating turmoil because there is nothing stopping them or the threat thereof ♦️ There was a time the Police 🚔 would take action but not these days so now the residents can imagine what is like without Police 🤔 There are No such areas as safe areas so be Armed 🔫🔫

Reply(1)
3
FlipModeSquad
3d ago

Alllllll summer long Oceanview, East Baech, Bayview and other Norfolk neighborhoods were getting hit with stolen vehicles, suspects shooting at the people trying to prevent it, work trucks and vans getting their equipment stolen....It's just the times we live in. Guess they're finished with that side.of Norfolk and decided to move on to Downtown.

Reply
2
Evelin Wiggins
4d ago

well,that's what happens,if police and judges cuddle criminals,because they are soooo poor and mistreated

Reply(2)
3
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
WAVY News 10

Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors

The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk …. The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s...
WAVY News 10

3 adults, child rescued from sinking vessel near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

Virginia Beach police shared bodycam footage of the Dec. 1 fatal shooting on Newtown Road, which shows one of the suspects repeatedly reach for a gun before a VBPD officer fatally shoots another suspect, who police say pointed a gun at the officer. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XXY8dm.
WAVY News 10

'After School Satan Club' wants Chesapeake Public Schools to distribute club permission slip

This comes after a representative for Chesapeake Public Schools said school principal was in the wrong when she promoted an after-school Christian club to parents via email earlier this year. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VQdPBs. ‘After School Satan Club’ wants Chesapeake Public …. This comes after a representative for Chesapeake Public...
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
WAVY News 10

Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-one-shot-in-newport-news/. Police: One shot on Americana Drive in Newport News. Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man...
WAVY News 10

Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach

Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for...
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy