klkntv.com
Three-star running back Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker recruit opened up his recruitment just over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Arnold Barnes, a three-star running back from Louisiana, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter on Monday. In the post, Barnes pointed to the program’s coaching...
Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers
Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
Kearney Hub
Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season
LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004
OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more
It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
klkntv.com
Columbus High School unified bowling team crowned state champion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSAA Unified Bowling Championship took place at Sun Valley Lanes and Games on Monday. It was a tight match between Columbus and Norfolk for the state title. Unified bowling is a type of bowling that rotates players every frame, and the teams are typically...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders will be Week 2 matchup
After many, many rumors about who would be the Nebraska football head coach, we now know that Matt Rhule is the man. Rhule’s first season in Lincoln is going to be an interesting one no matter what, but it looks like it got a bit more interesting now that he’s going to be going head to head against Deion Sanders.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
klkntv.com
Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir coming to Omaha in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deadheads across Nebraska can see Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir in Omaha next March. On Monday, the 75-year-old musician announced the Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros 2023 tour, which includes a stop at the Orpheum Theater on March 4. Presale tickets will be available starting...
