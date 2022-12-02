Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
UPMATTERS
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander High School athletes compete in Special Olympics Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament
WESTON, Wis. (WJFW) - The 2022 Special Olympics Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament kicked off this weekend featuring nearly 900 bowlers from across the state. It is the largest bowling event that the Special Olympics has ever been hosted. One of the teams competing in the tournament is Rhinelander High School. Hodag competitor Whitley Dibine says she's ready for the challenge with her friends. "This is amazing opportunity to do something like this and being able to do it with my peers its amazing," said Whitley Dibine.
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
northernnewsnow.com
Flurries possible Saturday night but a better snow chance could come Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: Saturday’s weather was a see-saw battle between a surface high from Canada that brought temps down against the tail end of an upper level trough of low pressure that tried to bring clouds and flurries. So, the day went back and forth between cloud and sun. Saturday night, the clouds may win out and there’s a 30% chance for flurries around the region. The high should rule Sunday, though, with sunshine busting out for most towns. (the Canadian border may still get lingering flurries however) Next snow chance for the whole region will be Tuesday but that clipper appears to only be packing a trace to two inches of precip.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Three men laid to rest after remains went unclaimed
Few and far between the snowflakes fell beneath gray skies while the wind brought winter’s bite, somehow fitting circumstances for the burial of the unclaimed ashes of Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg. “Today we claim and acknowledge their value and worth as a part of St Croix...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
