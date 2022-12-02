Read full article on original website
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Festive finery at the Secret Garden in Roxborough
Still in need of a Christmas tree? The Secret Garden in Roxborough is selling the coveted decoration for $25-125.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Malcolm Jenkins, Kensington distillery team for whiskey sourced from farmers of color
A Former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a South Kensington distillery to help create more diversity and opportunity in the craft spirits industry.
Mystery of 'Boy in the Box' Sparks Various Theories Over Six Decades
New DNA evidence has allowed police to identity the boy and find his birth certificate according to reports.
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
MinkeeBlue, Philadelphia-based Black-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches in Macy's Herald Square
MinkeeBlue CEO Sherrill Mosee Scores Coveted Shelf Space for Product Line at Macy's Flagship NYC Store and 9 Additional Locations Nationwide and Online. PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue, set out to solve a problem she calls the 'overload bag syndrome.' Like many women, Mosee carried two or three bags to work—a purse, laptop bag, lunch bag, and sometimes shoes in her purse. She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose role changed throughout the day—from an executive to fitness enthusiast, daily commuter, and mom. MinkeeBlue is her solution!
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
Seeing the possibilities in eye care at Eye Associates of Bucks County
We are fortunate to be living in a time with so many medical advancements. Perhaps no field in medicine has advanced as much in recent times as ophthalmology. Ophthalmologists now have access to treatments that improve and preserve sight, while drastically improving our patient’s quality of life by making our patients less dependent on glasses and reducing their need for prescription medications. Cataract surgery has evolved from a surgery that required two weeks of hospitalization to an outpatient procedure, after which many patients return to most activities the next day.
A look into SEPTA’s new transit systems proposed for the Philadelphia suburbs
SEPTA is proposing an overhaul to bus lines across the Philadelphia region — they’re calling it “Bus Revolution.”. SEPTA wants to eliminate some local bus routes that run infrequently, for faster service on major lines. SEPTA officials say the proposal will allow more routes to run every 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business
Neil Patel, operator of a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia, recruited Pennsylvania S.I.T.E Agents clad with Kevlar vest and AR-15s or shotguns. "They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level," Patel told FOX 29. "We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs."
SEEN HIM? Mentally Ill South Jersey Man Missing Since September
Gloucester Township police continue to search for a missing 47-year-old man who suffers from mental illness, authorities said. He has been sighted in Camden and Philadelphia, police said. ,On Sept. 16, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of...
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia
The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
