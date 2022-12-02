ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker to retire; interim named

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
BATTLE CREEK - The Battle Creek Police Department will soon undergo a change in leadership as Chief Jim Blocker Thursday announced his plans to retire.

Blocker has served as the city's police chief since 2014 and will retire effective Jan. 31, city officials said.

Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley will be elevated to the role interim chief effective Jan. 15. Bagley will serve as interim chief for six months, at which point City Manager Rebecca Fleury will determine if Bagley is ready to assume the role on a permanent basis, according to the release. If not, the city will conduct a national search.

"The best time to leave is when you’re on a high," Blocker said during a Thursday afternoon press conference, acknowledging the "phenomenal staff" that make up the city's police department as well as the support he's received from the City Commission and Fleury over the years.

"I also know I leave this city and this department in great hands," he said.

Blocker has been with Battle Creek Police Department for 26 years, joining the department in 1997. He was named interim chief in February 2014 and was sworn in as permanent chief five months later.

Blocker also is a lieutenant colonel in the Michigan National Guard, has served multiple tours and received multiple awards, and will continue in that service, city officials said.

Blocker said it's an “incredible experience” to both start and finish his policing career in Battle Creek.

“The community has supported the BCPD – and me – in extraordinary ways,” Blocker said. “In looking back at the goals of improving BCPD morale; improving training, equipment, communications, and facilities; establishing partnerships with community organizations; and community outreach – with the support of the city manager, City Commission, and one of the best staffs a chief could ask for, we hit the mark.

“There is much more to do, and I can think of no one better in the region – who is prepared to continue and improve BCPD and community relations – than Shannon Bagley.”

Fleury acknowledged Thursday that the police department has undergone a great deal of growth during Blocker's tenure as chief, much of which she attributes to his leadership.

“Even in the most difficult situations, he never wavered from his commitment to integrity, transparency, and open and honest dialogue," Fleury said. “I can say with 100% certainty that he made a tremendous, positive impact on the Battle Creek Police Department, and is leaving it a better place than when he started.”

Fleury also expressed great confidence in Bagley as he soon fills the role of interim chief.

"I don’t foresee any hiccups or any pauses," she said. "I think it will be a seamless transition."

Bagley joined the Battle Creek Police Department as investigations deputy chief in September 2021. He was a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department and retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in 2018 after 25 years of service. He graduated from the KVCC Police Academy, has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from KVCC and a bachelor’s degree in organization and resource management from Spring Arbor University.

"This is a fantastic city," Bagley said Thursday. "I have met so many wonderful people — neighbors, community members, stakeholders — and there's one thing that resonates in my conversations with them: The commitment to community and the commitment of this organization to its community in how we move forward and solve problems.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your interim chief. The BCPD is in an exceptional position, a direct result of the extraordinary leadership, hard work, and vision of Chief Jim Blocker," Bagley said. "His commitment and service to this community is unmatched, and it has been an honor to work with him. I look forward to continuing our department’s work in the community, alongside our incredible BCPD team.”

Blocker was among three finalists to lead the Grand Rapids Police Department earlier this year. Former Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom was named to the role.

Deputy Chief Troy Gilleylen will continue to serve as the BCPD’s patrol deputy chief. He was promoted to that position in September 2021 and has served with the BCPD for 24 years in various roles.

“Both men have done a tremendous job since stepping into their roles,” Fleury said of Bagley and Gilleylen. “I always believed one of them would become the next chief. Shannon Bagley has a strong background in law enforcement and exceptional leadership skills. Like Chief Blocker, he understands the importance of relationship building inside and outside the organization.”

Lt. Steve Bush will now lead the investigations side of the department.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

