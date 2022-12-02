La Crosse Jazz Orchestra returns to stage with ‘Holly Jazzy Christmas’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you need help getting into the holiday spirit, let local jazz performers put some swing in your step.

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra returns to the stage on Saturday with a concert full of holiday classics and tunes with a twist.

“When you hear Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer done as a funk chart with Debbie singing it, it’ll change your whole attitude,” said Greg Balfany, the band’s director.

The band hasn’t done a Christmas show in a few years, and the group’s leaders decided it was time for a comeback.

“There’s been such demand from the community to have the band back doing some of our Christmas charts that are very, very unique,” said Balfany.

The concert will be at the Cappella Performing Arts Center. This will be one of the venue’s first holiday-themed concerts.

The Cappella recently opened in La Crosse’s historic First Methodist Episcopal Church.

The owner and director, Matt Curtis, says he didn’t have to change too much to make it a perfect space for music.

“The acoustic here is beautiful, it’s perfect for choirs and classical music, chamber music, but also jazz and of course, the organ,” said Curtis. “We really didn’t have to do anything to make it a performing arts center.”

Curtis has plenty more planned for the space, including creating a wedding venue space and adding a balcony to the main parish area.

If you’d like to see the jazz show, you can buy tickets online or at the box office on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.

