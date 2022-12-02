ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

Preston County woman faces charges after Masontown shooting

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Masontown woman Friday after a shots-fired call. Police responded to the home on Orchard Lane around 8:45 p.m. and made contact with Cynthia Motta, 69, who appeared to be intoxicated. Motta told police she was tried of the abuse, but she did not seem to be under threat.
Metro News

Monongalia County murder case headed to the grand jury, new details released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County murder case is going to a grand jury for consideration following a preliminary hearing Monday in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. Police have charged Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 stabbing death of Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont.
lootpress.com

Man found passed out at elementary school arrested for possession

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was charged Thursday after multiple instances of returning to the same Randolph County elementary school property after being asked to leave. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Deputy R.C. Hebb responded to the George Ward Elementary...
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
WOWK 13 News

Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
Metro News

Fiery accident in Weston kills three

WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
WDTV

Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man who has been charged with murder reportedly had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim. 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams was taken into custody in Morgantown near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident. Williams was the primary suspect in the death...

