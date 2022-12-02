Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia deputies searching for driver that allegedly left scene of accident
h County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a car after its driver allegedly left the scene of an accident on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Two people rescued from house fire in Philippi
A fire early Monday morning destroyed a home in Barbour County.
Metro News
Preston County woman faces charges after Masontown shooting
MASONTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Masontown woman Friday after a shots-fired call. Police responded to the home on Orchard Lane around 8:45 p.m. and made contact with Cynthia Motta, 69, who appeared to be intoxicated. Motta told police she was tried of the abuse, but she did not seem to be under threat.
Metro News
Monongalia County murder case headed to the grand jury, new details released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County murder case is going to a grand jury for consideration following a preliminary hearing Monday in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. Police have charged Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 stabbing death of Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont.
Woman charged after allegedly shooting her brother in Preston County
A woman was charged after troopers say she shot a man in the hand in Masontown.
lootpress.com
Man found passed out at elementary school arrested for possession
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was charged Thursday after multiple instances of returning to the same Randolph County elementary school property after being asked to leave. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Deputy R.C. Hebb responded to the George Ward Elementary...
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
Detroit man pleads guilty to role in West Virginia drug trafficking conspiracy
A Detroit man Friday pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Marion County.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
11-year-old killed while hunting in West Virginia on Thanksgiving
An 11-year-old boy was killed while hunting with his father on Thanksgiving morning, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources confirmed.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
WDTV
3 Weston residents killed in crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
3 confirmed dead in Friday morning crash in Weston
The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.
Metro News
Fiery accident in Weston kills three
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man who has been charged with murder reportedly had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim. 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams was taken into custody in Morgantown near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident. Williams was the primary suspect in the death...
Comments / 0