ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Meet Tampa Police Department's newest therapy dog

By Caitlin Pickens
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nebf_0jUUZIVt00

The Tampa Police Department has a new member to protect and serve the city.

Teeter is Tampa Police's new therapy dog. The Labrador will provide emotional support to victims of crimes, along with police personnel who are working in stressful situations.

Teeter's partner will be K9 Master Police Officer Bridget Coyman.

"We just provide a light-hearted type of atmosphere for the officers that are there," said Coyman.

"The mental and physical wellness of the community we serve is just as critical to our department as the wellness of our employees. Having Teeter trained and ready to serve as the holiday season gets underway is an added gift for us all," said Chief Mary O'Connor.

"Our therapy dog will be readily available to first responders, crime victims, and other members of the community we encounter daily. We hope Teeter will be another tool to break down barriers between law enforcement and the community while reducing any stigma associated with the common struggles of mental health," she added.

Teeter was donated to TPD by a citizen in the community.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
suncoastnews.com

Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County. Subsequent investigation revealed that Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, was living at 11322 Roland St. in Spring Hill, and was the...
Bay News 9

A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy