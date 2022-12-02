ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in August shooting in Atwater arrested, police say

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTH5A_0jUUZFri00

ATWATER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Atwater Police Department has announced an arrest for a shooting that happened in August following what investigators described as an unlawful firearms sale.

On Monday, police say they served a search warrant in relation to a shooting that occurred near Joan Faul Park on August 9.

Authorities say the incident resulted from an illegal firearm sale that took place over the internet between a 17-year-old and the suspect. The shooting took place at the exchange.

Upon investigation, officers identified a suspect as 18-year-old Brandon Villafan after serving a search warrant to the 1000 block of Arrowwood Lane. Villafan was then taken into custody and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after CHP K9 finds hidden cocaine in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Bruce is back at it again, doing exactly what he does best: Catching bad guys in the act. According to CHP Merced, an officer and Bruce pulled someone over for a traffic violation. Officers say the driver, behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford...
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
KCRA.com

Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
KCRA.com

43-year-old woman shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 43-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. Police said officers found the victim near American Street, underneath Highway 4 at 9:59 a.m. The woman died...
KCRA.com

Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays

STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
KCRA.com

First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say

First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022

Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
westsideconnect.com

Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation

A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
KCRA.com

Modesto police officer nearly killed in 2021 shooting returns to job

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto police officer who was nearly shot and killed last year is back on the job. Michael Rokaitis, a gang investigator, loves working in law enforcement, and it runs in his family as his father was also a police officer in Modesto. The son had...
KCRA.com

Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors relive officer-involved shooting

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dashcam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting was released by the Madera Police Department Wednesday. The video shows the moments that led up to the deadly shooting on Merced and Ellis streets last Saturday. The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Jose Soliz. On any given Saturday, Taqueria El Ramy in Madera […]
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wounds en route to hospital

STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman died from a gunshot wound.According to police, at 9:59 a.m., a good samaritan found a 43-year-old female assault victim in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4.While being taken to a hospital by medics, she became unconscious and died.When the body arrived at the hospital, a doctor located a gunshot wound on her body.At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect information and ask that anyone with information call the nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
KCRA.com

Stockton street vendor robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton street vendor is speaking out after she says she was robbed at gunpoint last week. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery that happened two days before Thanksgiving on east Alpine Avenue and north Wilson Way in Stockton. The victim...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Inmate attacks California man who’s accused of murdering 9-month-old baby

The man accused of shooting and killing 9-month-old baby Darius King Grigsby was attacked by another inmate in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was in the courtroom for his arraignment hearing when inmate James C. McRae struck him in the back of the head. Within seconds, a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy stepped in and body slammed McRae. The deputy appeared to strike him once while he was on the ground.
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy