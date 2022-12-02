Suspect in August shooting in Atwater arrested, police say

ATWATER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Atwater Police Department has announced an arrest for a shooting that happened in August following what investigators described as an unlawful firearms sale.

On Monday, police say they served a search warrant in relation to a shooting that occurred near Joan Faul Park on August 9.

Authorities say the incident resulted from an illegal firearm sale that took place over the internet between a 17-year-old and the suspect. The shooting took place at the exchange.

Upon investigation, officers identified a suspect as 18-year-old Brandon Villafan after serving a search warrant to the 1000 block of Arrowwood Lane. Villafan was then taken into custody and booked into the Merced County Jail.

