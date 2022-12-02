ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech seeks AG's help in keeping exchanges with Big 12 private

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The Texas Tech general counsel's office sent a brief to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday seeking to keep confidential the communications between Tech athletics and the Big 12 after the Red Raiders' Nov. 5 football game at TCU.

The Avalanche-Journal, in an open-records request sent to Tech on Nov. 8, asked for communications sent to or received from the Big 12 office by Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt, deputy athletics director Tony Hernandez, coach Joey McGuire and football staff member Harrison Hanna between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8.

Tech told the attorney general the documents subject to that request may contain "proprietary information belonging to a third party." It sought to have the redacted documents contained therein exempted from public disclosure.

TCU beat Tech 34-24.

In a routine, weekly process, Big 12 coaches are allowed to send questions and videos of plays to Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks for discussion regarding rules, interpretations and whether plays were adjudicated correctly.

During his weekly press conference two days after the Tech-TCU game, McGuire said the number of plays or questions about rules interpretations his staff sent in for review was "close to 12," which he described as a higher number than usual.

The A-J's open-records request attempts to make those exchanges public.

"TTUS respectfully asserts that the requested documents in Attachment 'B' are not 'public information' under Texas Government Code § 552.002(a)," Tech assistant general counsel Ryder F. Smith wrote in the brief to Paxton, "and therefore should not be subject to public disclosure, as they are not subject to the Texas PublicInformation Act."

Tech's brief also said the Big 12 "is separate and apart from its member universities and is not a governmentalbody or governmental entity."

