White County officials search for runaway teen

WHITE COUNTY, Ark — The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 12, 2022. 14-year-old Raynee Massey of Bald Knob was last seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male and female.
Arkansas heading to Liberty Bowl, will take on Kansas per report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will be going bowling in Memphis at season's end. Arkansas accepted a bid Sunday to play in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The Razorbacks (6-6) will be taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6) in the game, which will kick off at 4:30 p.m.
