WHITE COUNTY, Ark — The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 12, 2022. 14-year-old Raynee Massey of Bald Knob was last seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male and female.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will be going bowling in Memphis at season's end. Arkansas accepted a bid Sunday to play in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The Razorbacks (6-6) will be taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6) in the game, which will kick off at 4:30 p.m.
