fox29.com

Weather Authority: Tuesday to be mostly cloudy, rainy ahead of midweek warmup

PHILADELPHIA - A chilly and dry start to Tuesday morning will change, making way for rain that will linger in the Delaware Valley for most of the day. Morning temperatures across the area range from the low 30s to low 50s. To the south and west of Philadelphia light showers...
fox29.com

Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business

Neil Patel, operator of a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia, recruited Pennsylvania S.I.T.E Agents clad with Kevlar vest and AR-15s or shotguns. "They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level," Patel told FOX 29. "We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs."
fox29.com

Police: 3 teens struck by gunfire in broad daylight on Kensington street

PHILADELPHIA - Three teenagers, one being just 15 years old, are recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday afternoon. Police say the teens were injured after a shooting erupted on the 3500 block of K Street around 3:20 p.m. Two victims, ages 18 and 19, were both shot...
fox29.com

Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
fox29.com

Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.

